EMERUS ANNOUNCES CRAIG GOGUEN'S MOVE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, APPOINTS VIC SCHMERBECK AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2022

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus, the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals in partnership with leading health systems, today announced the next step in its leadership succession plan. Craig Goguen, who has served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the past five years, will become Executive Chairman. Current President Vic Schmerbeck will assume the role of CEO and join the Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.

Craig Goguen, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Emerus for the past five years, will become Executive Chairman.

"Having the opportunity to be part of, and lead, Emerus for the past five years has been very special and fulfilling," said CEO Craig Goguen. "We have come so far as an organization since 2017. We have built a world-class leadership team, developed strong capabilities across the organization, provided high-quality care and patient experience, grew our footprint to over 40 locations and delivered tremendous value to our health system partners."

Emerus had 21 hospitals in operation when Goguen was named CEO in November of 2016. During his tenure, it doubled its total number of facilities across the nation, creating tremendous momentum and opportunities for future growth. Emerus currently operates, or has under development, 44 facilities with 10 health system partners. Emerus' convenient, community-based acute care model provides high-quality care and a superior patient experience to communities across the country, including many underserved areas.

"Every day, I am impressed by our team and astonished by what we have been able to accomplish in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic," Goguen said. "Given our journey and current state, I am confident in a seamless transition to Vic as CEO. I've had the privilege of working with Vic over the past five years, and I have seen the value and insights he brings to the organization. I am excited for the next chapter under his leadership, and I look forward to continuing to serve Vic and the company as Executive Chairman. It is important to me to take this opportunity to thank our 2,000 employees and caregivers who are the heart of our company and the reason behind our successes over the past five years. We truly could not have accomplished any of it without their commitment and support. Thank you!"

The organization is better in nearly every way since Goguen became CEO, said current Board Chairman Bob Lefton. "We have expanded our health system partnerships around the country by threefold, significantly increased patient volumes, improved quality and outcomes, received numerous patient experience awards and achieved tremendous financial performance. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank him for his efforts and continued leadership. Congratulations to Craig on his move to Executive Chairman and to Vic on his new role as CEO."

Board Member and Welsh Carson, Anderson & Stowe General Partner Ed Sobol said, "During the past several years, Craig and Vic have worked closely together through extraordinary times, including the COVID pandemic. At each step, they demonstrated excellent leadership in framing the right strategic and tactical pathways for the business. Their efforts have proven that, even in the most challenging times, Emerus' innovative health care delivery model, in partnership with leading health systems, delivers on its promise to operate value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. This provides growth opportunities for health systems and, more importantly, population health solutions in previously underserved communities."

"I want to thank Craig and the Board of Directors of Emerus for their confidence and trust in me. I am truly humbled by the opportunity to follow Craig as Emerus CEO," Schmerbeck said. "Craig will leave big shoes to fill. I look forward to officially taking the reins from him and embracing the many opportunities before Emerus in 2022 and beyond. Our organization is uniquely positioned in the market, and I am excited about the significant growth opportunities in front of us and our ability to execute on them. It's a great time to be at Emerus."

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

Current President Vic Schmerbeck has been named CEO of Emerus Holdings Inc.

