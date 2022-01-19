Green Roads Launches 'Own the Day' Brand Campaign

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Green Roads , a subsidiary of The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (Nasdaq: VLNS)) (the "Company" "The Valens Company" or "Valens"), announces the launch of its first-ever brand campaign "Own the Day". The campaign celebrates Green Roads' products and their ability to help consumers with common health and wellness challenges such as stress, sleep, muscle and joint pain, relaxation, and focus. For any consumers interested in finding out more about Green Roads products they can click here.

Green Roads also relaunched its DTC e-commerce experience to carry the Own the Day messaging and prominently feature the solutions and personas featured in the campaign.

"We believe that health and wellness is a Personal journey and that great days are built by small moments, whether it's relaxing after a frantic day, staying focused on things that matter or liberating yourself with restful sleep," said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of The Valens Company. "With this campaign, we want to position Green Roads as a trusted partner with a portfolio of products aimed at helping consumers achieve their personal health and wellness objectives."

"Own the Day" was created in partnership with Known, the agency of record for media and creative for Green Roads. This new campaign leverages Known's Skeptic™ Operating System, which uses machine learning and AI to deploy and optimize thousands of creative permutations in real time. Other Known clients include Netflix, Google, Beyond Meat, BeautyCounter, Just Egg and more.

About Green Roads

Green Roads is an award-winning company that produces high-quality wellness products using hemp-derived CBD and other beneficial cannabinoids. Through premium CBD oils, edibles, soft gels, capsules, topicals, coffee, and more, Green Roads is on a mission to help every person find the healthiest version of themselves through the power of plants. Green Roads is unique in that it is one of a very small number of CBD brands that produce their own products in their own cGMP facility. Green Roads products are sold in over 7,000 retail locations and online at greenroads.com. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL, its products are available across the U.S., in health food stores, doctors' offices, yoga studios, smoke shops, vitamin shops, juice and smoothie bars, wellness centers, and many other retail locations.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a leading manufacturer of cannabis products with a mission to bring the benefits of cannabis to the world. The Company provides proprietary cannabis processing services, in addition to best-in-class product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Valens Company's high-quality products are formulated for the medical, health and wellness, and recreational consumer segments, and are offered across all cannabis product categories with a focus on quality and innovation. The Company also manufactures, distributes, and sells a wide range of CBD products in the United States through its subsidiary Green Roads, and distributes medicinal cannabis products to Australia through its subsidiary Valens Australia. In partnership with brand houses, consumer packaged goods companies and licensed cannabis producers around the globe, the Company continues to grow its diverse product portfolio in alignment with evolving cannabis consumer preferences in key markets. Through Valens Labs, the Company is setting the standard in cannabis testing and research and development with Canada's only ISO17025 accredited analytical services lab, named The Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science by partner and scientific world leader Thermo Fisher Scientific. Discover more on The Valens Company at http://www.thevalenscompany.com.

