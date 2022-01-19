IHG Hotels & Resorts Unveils a New Vision for Loyalty

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world hit pause on travel, IHG Hotels & Resorts saw an opportunity to reconnect and learn from its guests and owners. The company made big, bold investments, transforming its portfolio with exciting brands and creating richer experiences – all under a fresh IHG Hotels & Resorts masterbrand.

As guests embark on a new era of travel and the industry continues to recover, the company turns to its pioneering loyalty program and is making one of its most significant investments to date.

Over the last few years, IHG Rewards has continued to evolve to meet the needs of current and future members. World-class partnerships, such as exclusive stays with Mr & Mrs Smith, a growing brand portfolio, and dynamic Reward Night pricing have given guests greater value and flexibility.

Today, IHG Rewards, the industry's first and one of world's largest hotel loyalty programs, is sharing the first of many changes that will be introduced in the coming months. The new tier and bonus point earning structure – which will go live during March – is designed to help members earn more points faster and have more ways to use them than ever before. These changes, the first in a series of enhancements, include:

Introducing a new Gold Elite tier starting at 20 nights , with an industry-leading 40% bonus point structure

Renaming of the 'Spire Elite' tier to 'Diamond Elite' to simplify member recognition and understanding of our highest tier, which will retain our best-in-class 100% bonus point structure

Improving bonus point earn levels across all other Elite tiers

Keith Barr, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "If there's anything that has united the world in the last two years, it's the realization that no virtual platform can replicate the value of travel and making memories with those we love. Travel is its own biggest reward, and that's really at the heart of what we're doing with our loyalty program. Each time our members choose to stay at our hotels, we are increasing their opportunity to travel more, experience more, and reap benefits they won't get anywhere else. Our distinct portfolio of brands recognizes no two travelers are the same, helping guests and members make the right decision for all their travel needs.

We've made a lot of developments in the loyalty space over the years, but travel and hospitality have evolved considerably, and our guests' needs are changing. These changes are just the start as we prepare to fully relaunch a truly transformed program later this year. We'll continue elevating and enhancing our loyalty offerings with iconic brand partnerships and extensions, tailored experiences for our customers, enhanced benefits and so much more."

IHG Rewards members' stays beginning January 1, 2022 will count toward the new-and-improved status when the program launches. To learn more, please visit ihg.com/newrewards.

