Urban Air Adventure Park Experiences Banner Year of Growth in 2021

DALLAS , Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the children's franchise growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, announced today it had a record-breaking year with 63 franchise agreements signed and three new parks opened in 2021. The company posted nearly $440 million in systemwide revenue, representing more than $2.8 million per park, fueled by families looking to reconnect and celebrate special occasions with others after a year of social distancing and isolation during the pandemic. Driving a significant portion of that success were nearly 225,000 birthday parties booked at Urban Air parks, generating nearly $90 million, an all-time high for that revenue stream.

"We are extremely proud of how our dedicated franchisees and the brand have bounced back from the challenges of 2020 with a 2021 for the record books," said Jay Thomas, CEO of Urban Air Adventure Park. "With the family entertainment industry on an upward trajectory, and now being a part of Unleashed Brands, the Urban Air team is excited to open even more parks in 2022 and make the brand a household name for every family."

Urban Air's total number of open parks now stands at 153, and the recently secured franchise agreements bring the brand's total number of locations in development to 112, dozens of which are expected to open in 2022. Company executives expect the demand for family entertainment services like that which Urban Air offers will continue to boom in the coming year as families look to resume a sense of normalcy and seek fun, enriching experiences for their kids to learn, play and grow.

In July 2021, the team behind Urban Air announced the formation of Unleashed Brands, a new global growth-focused platform that aims to curate and expand a portfolio of brands to provide safe, fun and enriching environments that help kids learn, play and grow. The other brands under the Unleashed umbrella include Snapology, the premier franchise brand offering STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programs for kids; The Little Gym, the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12; and the recently acquired Premier Martial Arts, a prominent franchised company that specializes in teaching karate, krav maga, and kickboxing for children and adults.

Ranked at No. 46 overall and No. 1 among entertainment franchises on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, Urban Air continues to solidify itself as the first and leading indoor family adventure park franchise in the United States. To continue this momentum, Urban Air is currently seeking driven leaders that are looking for a higher purpose than just profits and motivated to engage in their local community through social interactions, exercise, and elevated play for each kid that walks through their doors. With 50 percent of franchisees operating fully remotely, Urban Air offers a partnership flexible to the franchisee's preferences including many facets of support to build better experiences and ultimately grow.

About Urban Air

Urban Air is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 150 locations open and 85 in development. Urban Air was founded in 2011 in search for a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAir.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology , The Little Gym , and Premier Martial Arts, and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com .

