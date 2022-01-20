Mobile Health unveils its cutting-edge platform providing the tools and resources necessary for employers to protect their workforce.

Mobile Health Launches a New Website Streamlining Employment Screening

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, a nationwide occupational health and employee screening company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website www.mobilehealth.com. Mobile Health experienced explosive growth in 2021 — 6,500+ nationwide clinics, new on-site teams, and a thriving mobile fleet. These advancements call for the website to grow alongside the company. Employers can now access key information, expert resources, and the countless benefits of Mobile Health services all in a few clicks.

Mobile Health's new site showcases their robust service offering ─ drug and alcohol testing, physical exams, COVID-19 testing, vaccines and titers, tuberculosis testing, and respirator fit testing.

38 Years of Clinical Excellence – Wrapped in a Website

Mobile Health's new site showcases their robust service offering ─ drug and alcohol testing, physical exams, COVID-19 testing, vaccines and titers, tuberculosis testing, and respirator fit testing. Mobile Health has enabled employers to operate with a safer and healthier workforce with 38 years of clinical excellence, this rebrand reflects that same excellence.

"Our relentless innovation shows in everything we do. It's why we're the fastest-growing occupational health provider in the U.S.," said Dave Schramm, Chief Marketing Officer. "Serving our customers with a best-in-class digital experience is a priority. We're streamlining the brand's entire digital footprint and showing the world what makes us an award-winning company."

The new website features a comprehensive location finder that quickly connects customers with Mobile Health's 6,500+ locations. Employers can find the most convenient locations for their employees, see each location's complete service offering, and start scheduling appointments the same day.

Working with their agency partners, Careiginal Designs (CareiginalDesigns.com) and Vision Friendly (VisionFriendly.com), Mobile Health's website goes beyond the old industry standards and creates a valuable experience their clients love.

This refreshed look and user experience set the stage for new growth to come in 2022 and beyond.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Named 2021's top occupational health company for their speed, innovation, and technology. Its scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. OSHA-compliant screenings at worksites and 6,500+ U.S. sites protect workers and ensure employers comply with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

About Careiginal Designs

Careiginal Designs is a female-owned design and marketing studio helping turn visions into reality for personal brands and businesses. From graphic design, website design, illustration, social media marketing, and beyond, Careiginal offers a personalized and creative approach to establish a strong, unique, and consistent brand identity. Careiginal Designs' thoughtful process balances storytelling and strategic conversion elements to drive business for their clients. Their team of web design professionals create striking interactive websites that are not only designed to represent the brand but each individual of the target audience.

About VisionFriendly.com

VisionFriendly.com has been creating award-winning custom websites and creative digital marketing campaigns for businesses across the US since 1998. Their extensive experience and unique processes allow them to consistently drive better results. This is because they do everything in-house, onshore, with a tight collaborative team focused on effective content strategies. Their team is known for creative designs, data-driven recommendations, and the best support in the business. VisionFriendly.com fits right in the middle of the industry, big enough to take on any challenge while still small enough to care intensely about the outcomes they create for their clients.

Media Contact:

Dave Schramm

Chief Marketing Officer

(269) 270-6677

dschramm@mobilehealth.net

