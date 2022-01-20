ShapeShift DAO Releases New Open-Source V2 App

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO, a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform, has announced the launch of its new open-source V2 web platform . ShapeShift believes that the world deserves an open-source, non-custodial partner in the growing DeFi universe. This sleek platform continues the ShapeShift legacy of providing the most up-to-date tech available to its patronage, while simultaneously providing layers of security, both external and internal.

ShapeShift V2 is the gateway into decentralized finance, where users can interact with their digital assets on a single platform with no added fees. The new platform allows users to manage their digital assets privately, without KYC, simply by connecting their crypto wallets. In addition to a developer-friendly open-source code base, ShapeShift V2 becomes one of the safest and most privacy-centric ways to track, trade, and earn yield on digital assets across various chains. The commitment to privacy drives every major decision for ShapeShift and its community; the DAO celebrates this venture and the future of offering steady, healthy growth of yield through bull and bear markets.

ShapeShift V2 is a vibrant platform and will have the agility to keep pace with this very fast-moving crypto world. By creating affiliate partnerships with DeFi protocols, ShapeShift DAO can reward users with FOX tokens from their half of the revenue share model, allowing users to enjoy the best yield, with no added costs or diminishing returns!

In July, ShapeShift announced that it would decentralize the company and open-source all of its code to build a dynamic and robust community around a fully open-source system, allowing developers to propose and instigate vital changes to the V2 platform. By initiating changes and collaborating with the ShapeShift DAO, we can create the fastest, safest, and most convenient way to manage a portfolio of digital currencies. With the new V2 codebase, the code can run on decentralized infrastructure, providing a path to resilience and aligning with the doctrine of decentralization.

ShapeShift has long believed in these principles; transitioning into DAO allows us to return the freedom and power of cryptocurrencies and their core tenets to the people. It is this power that ShapeShift strives to give to the world.

About ShapeShift

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's web and mobile platforms allow users worldwide to safely; buy, hold, trade, and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

