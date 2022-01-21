10x Genomics Adds Global Clinical Research Organizations to Expanded Certified Service Provider Network

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the expansion of its 10x Certified Service Provider (CSP) Network to include three leading clinical research organizations (CROs). The organizations will partner with 10x Genomics to support global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to leverage 10x Genomics' robust single-cell and spatial technologies to power new therapeutic discoveries and accelerate drug development. The three organizations selected for the 10x Genomics program are Q2 Solutions, Azenta Life Sciences, and CellCarta.

10x Genomics Logo (PRNewsfoto/10x Genomics, Inc.)

"10x Genomics' single-cell and spatial technologies are trusted by leading biotechs and the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies to provide actionable insights at every stage of drug discovery and development," said Brad Crutchfield, chief commercial officer of 10x Genomics. "Our biopharmaceutical customers recognize the significant impact and value of single-cell and spatial analysis and have asked for more support incorporating multiomics into their large-scale, correlative studies and clinical trials. We are excited to partner with Q2 Solutions, Azenta Life Sciences, and CellCarta. We are confident their workflow expertise, proven track record with large-scale clinical trials, and global sample acquisition and management capabilities will meaningfully benefit our pharmaceutical customers around the world."

Incorporating single-cell and spatial capabilities into large-scale clinical research studies can help biopharmaceutical companies predict resistance to therapies in cancer patients, analyze end-point molecular readouts in cancer trials, understand correlative immunological responses to drug therapies, or examine the molecular mechanisms behind vaccine-elicited cell-mediated immunity, among other applications.

The 10x Genomics CRO Program requires a rigorous evaluation of each applicant's capabilities, comprehensive training and a yearly recertification to ensure designated partners meet and maintain a high standard of performance and service excellence. All three global CRO partners bring their own unique expertise to the program:

Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions, an IQVIA company, is a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization that provides comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen, and consent tracking solutions. Leveraging next generation technologies, Q2 Solutions delivers agile and precise services designed to meet the diverse needs of clients. Q2 Solutions provides scientific expertise and innovative solutions for ADME, bioanalytical, genomics, vaccines, and central laboratory services, including flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, immunoassay, molecular and companion diagnostics, with meticulous regional and global clinical trial implementation support and high-quality data delivery.

Q2 Solutions genomics laboratory services include single-cell gene expression, immune profiling (TCR, BCR), high-throughput sequencing, gene expression profiling and genotyping studies. Q2 Solutions' professionals have real-world insight into regulations, customs and sample requirements to help navigate customers' products through a global, local or regional trial.

"We are honored to be selected by 10x Genomics as a leading CRO in their Certified Service Provider Network," said Kellie Yarnell, vice president of genomic laboratories for Q2 Solutions. "Being a provider in this program facilitates the ongoing support we are providing to our clients using 10x single-cell sequencing technology, which has been well received as an addition to our innovative Genomics portfolio that accelerates clinical research and development."

Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta Life Sciences is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to get to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. Azenta Life Sciences was an early adopter of the 10x Genomics single-cell technologies with extensive experience across many sample types, established protocols for isolating nuclei, dissociating cells, and processing less-than-ideal samples. Azenta's experience, global footprint and complete end-to-end workflow -- from sample sourcing, numerous genomics and proteomics analysis -- is an excellent fit for the 10x Genomics CRO Program.

"We are excited to partner with 10x Genomics as we become one of the first organizations selected for their expanded Certified Service Provider Network for biopharmaceutical customers," said Ginger Zhou, vice president of genomic services and solutions for Azenta Life Sciences. "Azenta was also one of the first commercial providers to offer 10x Genomics' services in 2017 and, since that time, has supported numerous academic and biopharma researchers in their important work. We look forward to continuing to leverage our extensive experience in supporting single-cell research and clinical trial-based customers with this new initiative."

CellCarta

"We're excited to be part of the 10x Genomics Certified Service Provider Network," said Jurgen Del Favero, global head of genomics services at CellCarta. "Offering this latest innovation in single-cell and spatial analysis reflects our commitment to further support our clients with their precision medicine needs."

CellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 11 facilities located in Canada, the U.S., Belgium, Australia, and China.

Since its launch in 2018, the 10x Genomics Certified Service Provider program has expanded to include more than 40 global or regional service providers and laboratories. For more on the 10x Certified Service Provider Network, please visit 10xgenomics.com/service-providers .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend and have been cited in over 3,250 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,300 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

CONTACTS:

10x Genomics - Media

Media@10xgenomics.com

10x Genomics - Investors

Investors@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.