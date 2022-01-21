Home inspection software gets a reboot with Inspector Toolbelt launch

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full View Marketing LLC today formally announced the relaunch of their flagship software app, Inspector Toolbelt. It brings cutting-edge technology to the home inspection industry, and according to the founders, this is just the beginning.

The architects behind Inspector Toolbelt are industry veterans Ian Robertson and Beon de Nood. Robertson has been a home inspector for almost two decades, has inspected thousands of properties, and owns several inspection companies. "I found even the top-rated apps on the market do not work how I do, and that is where we saw our opportunity."

Full View launched the original version of the Inspector Toolbelt app in 2019 and focused on inspection appointment scheduling. In 2020 the team started the development of the next iteration to include inspection report writing. Instead of creating "just another inspection app", they wanted to innovate a fresh approach called an Inspection Board.

De Nood offered some insight into the process: "We wanted the users to interact with their entire inspection report on one screen, no matter what device they are using. It was a challenge, but the solution the team delivered is superb. We also managed to make it faster than any of our competitors, so it's a pretty big deal."

"It's a game-changer," says Robertson. "The average inspection app requires you to tap 12 to 16 times to add a new comment and a photo. Inspector Toolbelt cuts that down to four to six taps. If you do that 100 times, our app saves you almost 1,000 taps per inspection - that's huge!"

The new version of the app now offers all of the previous scheduling features free of charge. Additionally, inspectors who switch to Inspector Toolbelt get unlimited practice inspections to try it out. Users then have the option to subscribe for $69 a month to get unlimited published reports. There are no additional costs or "per-inspection" fees, and according to the team, there never will be.

About Full View Marketing, LLC

We are a home inspection marketing and software agency helping home inspectors succeed since 2010. Learn more about our website, SEO, and marketing services at inspectortoolbelt.com/home-inspection-websites.

Connect with us on our website inspectortoolbelt.com, listen to our podcast inspectortoolbelt.com/home-inspection-podcast/, or email us at info@inspectortoolbelt.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Full View Marketing LLC