WILSON SPORTING GOODS REIMAGINES THE SPORTS STORE WITH THE OPENING OF ITS NEW YORK CITY FLAGSHIP Wilson Flagship celebrates brand's history in sport and inspires play in NYC

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods, the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, today announces the grand opening of its first flagship store in New York City. Located in the heart of SoHo, the Wilson NYC Flagship opens with a celebration featuring local NYC athletes and advisors like pro basketball trainer Chris Brickley, WNBA guard Betnijah Laney, NFL quarterback Mike White, MLB infielder Andrew Velazquez and musician Kelley James.

Wilson Sporting Goods Opens NYC Flagship

The 6,400 square foot retail space reimagines the traditional sports store offering an expansive product assortment from all sports categories across Wilson's portfolio. The store introduces the Thomas E. Wilson Park, a unique indoor atrium space built to inspire play.

"We are excited to introduce our premium brand direct retail model providing an immersive Wilson experience through innovative products, constant inspiration to play and sport-specific staff expertise," says Gordon Devin, President of Wilson Sportswear. "New York is a priority market for Wilson as we continue to expand our retail footprint globally."

The flagship location will offer a curated assortment of best-in-class equipment across a variety of sport categories including the official basketballs of the NBA and WNBA, the Duke – the official ball of the NFL, A2000 gloves, leading tennis rackets like the Pro Staff and Clash, D9 Irons and more. The store will also house Wilson's athletic-lifestyle sportswear collection, available for both men and women exclusively at Wilson retail stores and on wilson.com. In-store services such as a full-time racket stringing maestro, leather ball customization, a golf simulator and glove personalization will be available for consumers to enjoy.

Named after Wilson's founder, the Thomas E. Wilson indoor park will provide for endless play, allowing consumers to be at the center of their favorite sport. The gaming space can be transformed to hit tennis balls, demo clubs, play catch, shoot hoops and test out any product the store has to offer. To further celebrate New York City, the atrium also features a graffiti mural by local NYC artist, Greg Lamarche. The mural and space commemorate Wilson's history in sport and love for the city of New York.

Wilson opened its first brick-and-mortar store in its hometown of Chicago in July 2021 and a NYC pop-up store in September 2021. The brand has also executed dynamic pop-up shops at sporting events such as Super Bowl, College World Series and the US Open for decades. Wilson will continue its direct-to-consumer expansion opening stores in Los Angeles and Shanghai in the coming year.

The Wilson NYC Flagship is located at 594 Broadway. Regular store hours are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Follow @Wilson on social to stay updated on upcoming events and product drops.

About Wilson

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation, history and heritage across many sports including Racquet Sports, Baseball, Softball, Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Golf. The brand also offers Wilson Sportswear inclusive of lifestyle and performance apparel for all to live like an athlete. Leveraging player insights to create products that push equipment and apparel innovation into new territories, Wilson empowers athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

