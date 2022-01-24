AudioCodes Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

LOD, Israel, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and services to increase productivity in the digital workplace, today announced the appointment of Mr. Dmitry Netis as Chief Strategy Officer effective immediately. Mr. Netis will report to Mr. Shabtai Adlersberg, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Netis joins AudioCodes having worked 25 years in the technology sector and after 15 years on Wall Street covering infrastructure and application companies in Unified Communications, Collaboration, Customer Experience markets, among other sectors. Most recently Mr. Netis worked as a managing director and an investment banker with Q Advisors, LLC, and as senior equity research analyst at Stephens, Inc. and William Blair & Company.

Mr. Netis will assume responsibility for the Company's Corporate Development and M&A initiatives and will work closely with Mr. Adlersberg on forging strategic partnerships and cooperation with world leading partners in the Unified Communications, Customer Experience (CX), and Conversational AI markets. Mr. Netis will also work closely with investor relations to convey the Company's strategy to shareholders.

"AudioCodes is fortunate to have someone of Dmitry's caliber with a vast global network of connections and Wall Street investment banking and analytical research experience joining our team, and I am looking forward to being able to tap into his vision and creativity," said Mr. Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at AudioCodes.

"I am excited to join AudioCodes at a time when cloud communications and AI-based conversations are becoming foundational in the way we work and improve the customer experience," said Dmitry Netis. "As a key enabler of digital transformation, when the world is moving to a digital workplace and hybrid environments, AudioCodes is in an enviable position to power many of these changes. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help AudioCodes deliver even more value to its customers, partners, and shareholders."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2022 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact:

Niran Baruch

VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel.: +972-3-976-4000

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com

Roger L. Chuchen

VP, Investor Relations AudioCodes

Tel.: +1-732-652-1091

Mobile: +1-347-752-0780

roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com

View original content:

SOURCE AudioCodes; AudioCodes