BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Harbor Angels, Inc (BHA), a leading Boston-based angel investment group, announced today that it is opening a Miami presence of BHA. Ziad Moukheiber, President and CEO of BHA said, "We are very excited to have a presence in Miami and to collaborate with local investors and entrepreneurs to continue the BHA brand of investing for a better world."

Boston Harbor Angels to Expand to Miami (PRNewswire)

Boston Harbor Angels Expands to Miami

BHA will extend its long and fruitful collaboration with Babson College to Babson's Miami campus in Brickell. BHA members, many of whom spend time in Florida and Miami in particular, are also looking forward to extending BHA's activities in sunny Florida.

"We are looking forward to having Boston Harbor Angels at our campus in Brickell," said Gustavo Trindade, Director Babson College Miami. "We are eager to host Boston Harbor Angels and to collaborate in helping to fund our entrepreneurs. I have attended BHA meetings in Boston at Babson's Wellesley campus and the impact they have on the entrepreneurship community is something we are looking forward to extending to Miami."

About Boston Harbor Angels

Boston Harbor Angels, like a lighthouse, helps entrepreneurs navigate and grow their start-up businesses through the treacherous waters of an increasingly competitive environment in our global economy. Boston Harbor Angels is a group of proven business leaders interested in investing a portion of our assets in high-growth, early-stage companies. Since 2004 we have made investments in companies in medical devices, IT, consumer products, business products, specialty materials, Internet, aviation, etc. We believe we contribute more than money to the companies we fund and welcome the opportunity to work with entrepreneurs who are open to taking advice yet have the smarts and determination to make their company successful.

Contact Information:

Boston Harbor Angels, Inc.

www.bostonharborangels.com

info@bostonharborangels.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Harbor Angels Inc