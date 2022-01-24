CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2021 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2021 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
Security
Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Cash Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Taxable Distribution
Return of Capital
Total Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
Common Shares
01/04/21
01/15/21
$0.700000
$0.054698
$0.638852
$0.006450
$0.006450
CUSIP: 15202L1070
03/31/21
04/12/21
$0.700000
$0.054698
$0.638852
$0.006450
$0.006450
Symbol: CSR
06/30/21
07/12/21
$0.700000
$0.054698
$0.638852
$0.006450
$0.006450
09/30/21
10/11/21
$0.720000
$0.056261
$0.657105
$0.006634
$0.006634
$2.820000
$0.220355
$2.573661
$0.025984
$0.025984
Security
Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Cash Distribution Per Share
Ordinary Taxable Distribution
Return of Capital
Total Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain
Series C Preferred
03/15/21
03/31/21
$0.4140625
$0.3703864
$0.000000
$0.0436761
$0.0436761
Shares
06/15/21
06/30/21
$0.4140625
$0.3703864
$0.000000
$0.0436761
$0.0436761
CUSIP: 15202L2060
09/15/21
09/30/21
$0.4140625
$0.3703864
$0.000000
$0.0436761
$0.0436761
Symbol:CSRPC
12/15/21
12/31/21
$0.4140625
$0.3703864
$0.000000
$0.0436761
$0.0436761
$1.6562500
$1.4815456
$0.000000
$0.1747044
$0.1747044
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,718 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.
Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com
