Chris Fronk is THINK Surgical's New Vice President of U.S. Sales

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Chris Fronk as the Vice President of U.S. Sales. Mr. Fronk's nearly two decades of experience in selling enabling technology in Orthopedics, makes him the ideal person to head up the U.S. sales team at THINK Surgical.

Chris had a successful 17-year career at Stryker Corp. where he sold orthopedic instruments, surgical navigation, and most recently, MAKO surgical robotics technologies. He routinely placed in the top few places in Stryker's highly competitive sales rankings and often achieved the coveted number one spot. As a result, Chris was recognized by Stryker with numerous outstanding sales achievement awards.

Chris has excelled in his sales career by building strong partnerships with customers, sales colleagues, corporate colleagues, and implant sales representatives. Chris' credibility with these stakeholders makes him the perfect candidate to drive the commercialization of THINK's surgical robot platform.

"We are delighted that Chris has agreed to join our commercial leadership team." said Stuart Simpson, president and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical. "He has all the experience and skills necessary to work closely with our implant partner sales organizations and to identify and realize opportunities to start robotic surgery programs where implant freedom of choice is important to the customer. Chris is joining our team at an important time as we begin our commercialization phase at THINK. We look forward to seeing him work closely with the other members of the commercial leadership team as they build successful robot programs with customers across the country."

"I am excited to take on this role at THINK Surgical," said Mr. Fronk. "THINK's industry leading active robot technology combined with an open library of implants from different manufacturers represents the next level of offering for the Orthopedic customer looking to start a successful robotic surgery program."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The TSolution One Total Knee Application includes the only commercially available active robot for total knee arthroplasty (TKA) utilizing an open implant library, supporting a variety of implant options. The first generation TSolution One Total Knee Application received FDA 510(k) clearance in October 2019. The second-generation system received FDA clearance in November 2020 and is commercially available in the United States. The core technology of the TSolution One has been used in thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One Total Knee Application for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

