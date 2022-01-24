Diversity and Equality Fuels Charitable Giving by Preferred Employers Insurance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Employers Insurance and the W. R. Berkley Charitable Foundation have donated a matched total of $4,092.54 to Growing The Table, an organization that supports California farms owned and operated by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), Women, LGBTQ+, and Organic or Regenerative Practitioners. This donation honors their efforts in the nourishing of families in need, helping to reduce food waste, and saving farms during the COVID-19 crisis.

"It was important for us to give back to an industry who has trusted us as their workers' compensation insurance provider for over 20 years", says Dennis Levesque, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "We're especially proud to support a group dedicated to diversity while also providing food sources to those in need", he continued.

About Preferred Employers Insurance

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company, was founded in San Diego, CA in 1998. The company is known for serving its customers with the best combination of price, workplace risk management, and medical provider services available in California's workers' compensation insurance industry. Preferred Employers Insurance Company is rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, the global rating agency of insurer financial strength. Please contact your insurance broker to access the workers' compensation insurance products and services of Preferred Employers Insurance in California. Learn more about the company at https://www.peiwc.com.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

