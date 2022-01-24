EISAI INC. ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TRICIA BROOKS AS VICE PRESIDENT & HEAD OF OFFICE, GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS AND POLICY

NUTLEY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced the expansion of its leadership team to include Tricia Brooks as Vice President & Head of Office, Government Affairs and Policy. Ms. Brooks will be responsible for developing and leading the government affairs and public policy function, guiding, representing, and growing Eisai's work to create a network of bipartisan relationships with key influencers and decision makers that enables the company to build on the Eisai human health care (hhc) mission to address the needs of people throughout their lives. She will also lead the development of federal and state government strategies aligned to the achievement of corporate, disease, and brand objectives. Ms. Brooks will serve as a member of the Eisai Inc. Executive Committee.

Tricia Brooks, VP & Head of Office, Government Affairs & Policy, Eisai Inc. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Tricia to Eisai's leadership team," said Alex Scott, Executive Vice President, Integrity, Eisai Inc. "Tricia brings impressive and varied experience in government affairs and policy. We look forward to seeing her leverage her deep relationships in the public policy environment to help us live our commitment to human health care and push past the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions that matter to people and society. Her strong knowledge and a deep understanding of legislative, reimbursement and regulatory processes will be crucial to our policy-focused efforts as we look to innovate together for the benefit of the patients we serve and their families."

Ms. Brooks is a dynamic public affairs strategist and thought leader with more than 25 years' experience in advocacy, lobbying, and policy development. She has a proven track record in cultivating alliances, advancing federal and state advocacy agendas, and developing, leading and motivating high-performing teams. She joins Eisai from Ardelyx, Inc., where, as Vice President, Government Affairs & Policy, she led the development, implementation and execution of government affairs and policy strategies for this emerging company as it worked to bring its first marketed product to the United States. Ms. Brooks has also held senior positions across the health care ecosystem, including the Alliance of Community Health Plans, Novo Nordisk, Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

"Eisai is recognized across the industry for its innovative science and perseverance to create life-changing therapies and solutions for patients. It is this dedication, coupled with Eisai's focus on patients and their families, that perfectly aligns with my approach to how and why we should impact public policy," said Ms. Brooks. "I am eager to get started and look forward to working across the organization and disease areas to continue building Eisai's reputation with policy makers and stakeholders, while helping to effect positive change for patients, their loved ones and those who help them throughout their journey."

As the U.S. health care market evolves and more of Eisai's pipeline projects begin to come to market, additional leadership roles will help enhance the company's presence in government affairs and policy with key policy influencers and decision makers, and further build the Eisai hhc reputation within the public policy environment. Ms. Brooks will head up our new DC office that will be located at 401 9th Street NW, Suite 740, Washington, DC 20004.

