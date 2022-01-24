<span class="legendSpanClass">The largest program of its kind offers upfront capital to fuel a creator's new business ideas, brand growth, and content creation in exchange for licensing videos from the creator's YouTube library.</span>

Jellysmack Launches an Ambitious New YouTube Catalog Licensing Venture as Part of its Creator Program, Earmarking $500M in Capital to Fund Accomplished Creators

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellysmack is all in on video creators. Today the full-service creator company announced the expansion of its fast-growing global Creator Program with a new venture that offers upfront capital to qualified creators in exchange for licensing videos in the creator's YouTube library. Jellysmack's unmatched deep data and AI capabilities enable the company to predict potential earnings of any given creator's YouTube video catalog and offer lump sum payments ranging from $50,000 to $50,000,000 or more to qualifying creators. This catalog licensing venture brings the Jellysmack Creator Program's total plan for creator investments to $750M.

Jellysmack Launches an Ambitious New YouTube Catalog Licensing Venture as Part of its Creator Program, Earmarking $500M in Capital to Fund Accomplished Creators (PRNewswire)

Jellysmack's new catalog licensing model gives creators an upfront cash infusion to take the next steps for business growth without giving up any equity in their intellectual property, brand, or new ventures. While many creators are expected to use the funds for common needs like scaling content creation, hiring additional team members, launching new business ventures, or securing studio space, creators can use the capital for anything they choose. Additionally, the company does not participate financially in any newly uploaded YouTube video content. This non-dilutive design allows creators to remain fully independent and at the helm of their burgeoning enterprises.

The catalog licensing venture establishes yet another pathway for Jellysmack to support creators as business owners. Creators can either opt for a deal to receive immediate capital in exchange for licensing some of their YouTube catalog, take part in the Creator Program for multi-platform monetization over time, or participate in both.

"With the addition of catalog licensing to our arsenal, Jellysmack has become the only all-around solution for creators and we're backing our commitments with over $750 million," says Jellysmack President, Sean Atkins. "Whether a creator is looking for immediate capital or wants to focus on long-term multi-platform growth, Jellysmack now has even more ways to empower creators as solopreneurs. It's all part of our creator-driven mission to empower creators behind-the-scenes to go bigger."

A large scale social video creator in its own right, Jellysmack got its start by building and scaling dozens of its own video channels like Beauty Studio, Oh My Goal, and Gamology into the world's leading social communities. This first-hand knowledge plus the company's unmatched technology, puts Jellysmack in a unique position to support individual creators not just financially, but also strategically.

Head of International, Youri Hazanov, explains that Jellysmack's history sets it apart. "Unlike a purely financial partner, we think like creators and understand what creators need to grow and thrive. Between the Jellysmack Creator Program and our original content channels, our technology is gathering powerful insights that put us in an unrivaled position to evaluate and offer much-needed upfront capital for a creator's YouTube video library."

Jellysmack's internal data teams include over 200 experts with hundreds of additional tech and data hires planned for this year. The company's advanced AI technology gives it a unique edge in valuing the future performance of legacy content. Jellysmack's predictive analytics and custom algorithms for social media video performance will be central in selecting creators and generating aggressive offers.

Jellysmack has been making a name for itself over the past few years with the skyrocketing performance of the Jellysmack Creator Program. The Creator Program leverages the company's proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help individual video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. In 2021, the Creator Program grew by 300%, going from 100 creators to over 400 by year's end. It currently counts over 500 of the world's most influential creators as partners, including megastars MrBeast, PewDiePie, and Nas Daily, plus fan favorites like Patrick Starrr, Bailey Sarian, and Karina Garcia. The company's cutting edge tech stack recently attracted a nine-figure Series C investment from world-renowned technology fund SoftBank Vision Fund II which catapulted it to a unicorn status valuation.

"By receiving cash up front for their catalog videos, creators no longer have to wait years for YouTube to pay out back catalog earnings and they don't have to worry about paying back a loan," noted Atkins. "Their past content can literally fund their future success."

To learn more about Jellysmack catalog licensing or to apply, visit catalog.jellysmack.com .

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. The company is currently home to over 500 influential creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, Karina Garcia, Derek Deso and Patrick Starrr. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. According to leading global video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

