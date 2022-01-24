Life Time Expands Kid-Friendly Classes with Launch of Ringside and Warrior Sculpt

Life Time's Kids Studio classes, available in its athletic resorts and digitally, introduce kids to movement in a fun and engaging way

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, continues bringing more ways for kids to engage in their health by adding to its already robust Kids' programming with the launch of new kids' versions of its most popular group studio classes.

Rolling out this month, kids aged 5 to 13 can experience Life Time's exclusive Ringside and Warrior Sculpt classes designed for kids and tweens:

Ringside – A boxing-inspired class that takes kids through a series of drills and movements for a total-body strengthening and conditioning experience.

Warrior Sculpt – A class that blends traditional yoga moves with high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

Life Time first introduced Kids Studio classes in 2021 with Yoga SOL, LifeBarre and SHRED. The kid-friendly classes are modified versions of the company's most popular signature adult studio programs and are led by Life Time's passionate, energetic and highly certified instructors. The 30 to 45-minute classes meet kids where they are developmentally, with a focus on two age groups: 5 to 8 and 9 to 13.

"The response to our Life Time Kids Studio classes has been awesome – from the kids and the parents – and we're excited to add even more," said Alicia Kockler, Vice President of Life Time Kids. "Research continues to show that getting our kids active and exercising at a young age will help them in all aspects of their lives as they grow, and these fun Life Time classes truly set the stage."

Exercise offers numerous health benefits for kids, who should be active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to the CDC. Unfortunately, for many kids today, movement and activities are being replaced by more sedentary, screen-centered activities, with negative health consequences: 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the U.S. have obesity.

These new Kids Studio classes are just a portion of Life Time's growing offerings for its youngest members. Life Time's athletic resorts serve hundreds of thousands of children nationwide from three months to fourteen years old with its Kids Academy, camps, birthday parties and kid-specific events. Life Time also recently launched GameFace Sport, an athletic training fundamentals class for kids aged 8-13 at its athletic resorts. It also offers family workouts on-demand and healthy living content for families as part of its Life Time Digital membership.

For more information about Life Time and its kids and family offerings visit https://www.lifetime.life/kids and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit https://www.lifetime.life.

