Comfort Systems USA partners with XOi to launch FIX technical support center Nationwide building and service contractor integrates top software provider's technician-first technology solution to combat skilled labor shortage head on

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Systems USA , a leading building and service provider for mechanical, electrical and plumbing building systems, and XOi Technologies , the system of record for field service data collection and indexing, announce a partnership that deploys an advanced end-to-end engagement solution to better equip commercial and industrial technicians on the job.

Nationwide building and service contractor Comfort Systems USA integrates XOi's technician-first technology solution to combat skilled labor shortage head on. (PRNewswire)

Comfort Systems' FIX solution powered by XOi delivers powerful, innovative tools and insights, facilitating curb-to-curb technician enablement and engagement from dispatch to job completion.

Through cutting-edge data-driven AR technology, the FIX solution gives Comfort Systems' technicians the ability to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data, making their time on site streamlined and more effective. The tool empowers service teams to enhance efficiency, transparency and customer experience and build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity.

Equipped with a full cloud-based system of standardized workflows, job documentation, and technician training and enablement solutions, Comfort Systems' technicians can elevate their overall service offering while building a comprehensive data set based on historical job information, collective knowledge and job and equipment history. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

"Solving the skilled trades gap has been a driving force behind the tools and technologies we develop since day one," said Aaron Salow, XOi founder and CEO. "Comfort Systems is a true innovator and leader in this industry, and with this partnership and investment it was clear that they wanted to use their scale to influence change and be at the forefront of easing the ongoing labor shortage."

For more information about XOi, visit https://www.xoi.io .

For more information about Comfort Systems USA, visit https://comfortsystemsusa.com/ .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

