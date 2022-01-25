Raytheon Technologies Reports 2021 Results, Announces 2022 Outlook

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported fourth quarter 2021 results and announced its 2022 outlook.

Fourth quarter 2021

Sales of $17.0 billion

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.46 , which included $0.62 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges

Adjusted EPS of $1.08

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $3.2 billion ; Free cash flow of $2.2 billion

Completed the acquisitions of FlightAware and SEAKR Engineering, and the disposition of RIS' Global Training and Services business

Achieved approximately $190 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Company backlog of $156 billion ; including defense backlog of $63 billion

Repurchased $327 million of RTX shares

Full year 2021

Sales of $64.4 billion

GAAP EPS of $2.58

Adjusted EPS of $4.27

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $7.1 billion ; Free cash flow of $5.0 billion

Achieved approximately $760 million of incremental RTX gross cost synergies

Repurchased $2.3 billion of RTX shares

Outlook for full year 2022

Sales of $68.5 - $69.5 billion

Adjusted EPS of $4.60 - $4.80

Free cash flow of approximately $6.0 billion . Assumes the legislation requiring R&D capitalization for tax purposes is deferred beyond 2022.

Share repurchase of at least $2.5 billion of RTX shares

"We closed the year on a strong note with full year adjusted EPS and free cash flow significantly exceeding the outlook we set a year ago," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "We also exceeded our cost synergy target for the year, delivered margin expansion across our businesses and returned $5.3 billion of capital to shareowners including the repurchase of $2.3 billion of RTX shares, demonstrating strong execution against our strategy and operational initiatives in 2021."

"Raytheon Technologies is entering 2022 with continued momentum and resilience. The long-term outlook for our commercial aerospace and defense markets remains strong. Our focused A&D portfolio and intense focus on program execution position us well to deliver sales, earnings and free cash flow growth, as well as margin expansion across all businesses in 2022."

Fourth Quarter 2021

Raytheon Technologies reported fourth quarter sales of $17.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.46 and included $0.62 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. This includes $0.15 of net divestiture activity related to the disposition of Raytheon Intelligence & Space's Global Training and Services business, that was offset by $0.33 of debt extinguishment costs, $0.30 of acquisition accounting adjustments primarily related to intangible amortization, $0.11 of accruals related to previously disclosed legal matters, $0.02 of restructuring and $0.01 of other items. Adjusted EPS was $1.08.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of $685 million, which included $929 million of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or nonrecurring charges. Adjusted net income was $1.6 billion. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was $3.2 billion. Capital expenditures were $1.0 billion, resulting in free cash flow of $2.2 billion.

Full Year 2021

Raytheon Technologies reported full year sales of $64.4 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $2.58 and included $1.69 of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EPS was $4.27.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations for the year of $3.9 billion, which included $2.5 billion of acquisition accounting adjustments and net significant and/or nonrecurring charges. Adjusted net income was $6.4 billion. Operating cash flow from continuing operations for the year was $7.1 billion. Capital expenditures were $2.1 billion, resulting in full year free cash flow of $5.0 billion.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations





4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions, except EPS)

2021

2020 % Change

2021

2020 % Change Reported



















Sales $ 17,044

$ 16,419 4 %

$ 64,388

$ 56,587 14 % Net Income (Loss) $ 685

$ 146 369 %

$ 3,897

$ (3,109) NM EPS $ 0.46

$ 0.10 360 %

$ 2.58

$ (2.29) NM





















Adjusted



















Sales $ 17,044

$ 16,583 3 %

$ 64,388

$ 57,148 13 % Net Income $ 1,614

$ 1,122 44 %

$ 6,445

$ 3,711 74 % EPS $ 1.08

$ 0.74 46 %

$ 4.27

$ 2.73 56 %





















Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 3,161

$ 1,370 131 %

$ 7,142

$ 4,334 65 % Free Cash Flow

$ 2,207

$ 747 195 %

$ 5,008

$ 2,539 97 % NM = Not Meaningful

















Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $156 billion, of which $93 billion was from commercial aerospace and $63 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$1.3 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

$729 million for two Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production contracts for the U.S. Navy and international customers at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

$672 million of Electro-Optical Infrared (EO/IR) products and services contracts, including the Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System (EODAS) for the F-35 at RIS

$592 million for an F135 sustainment contract at Pratt & Whitney

$435 million for an F119 sustainment contract at Pratt & Whitney

$269 million for Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) for the U.S. Navy and international customers at RMD

$255 million for F-135 production contracts at Pratt & Whitney

$227 million for the Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) Mid-Band for the U.S. Navy at RIS

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD).

Collins Aerospace

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2021

2020 Change

2021

2020 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 4,942

$ 4,374 13 %

$ 18,449

$ 19,288 (4) % Operating Profit $ 461

$ 11 4091 %

$ 1,759

$ 1,466 20 % ROS 9.3 %

0.3 % 900 bps

9.5 %

7.6 % 190 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 4,942

$ 4,388 13 %

$ 18,449

$ 19,424 (5) % Operating Profit $ 469

$ 89 427 %

$ 1,799

$ 1,470 22 % ROS 9.5 %

2.0 % 750 bps

9.8 %

7.6 % 220 bps





Collins Aerospace had fourth quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $4,942 million, up 13 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 47 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and a 4 percent increase in commercial OE, which more than offset a 3 percent decline in military. The increase in commercial sales was driven primarily by the recovery of commercial air traffic which has resulted in higher flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and narrowbody OE volume, which was partially offset by lower 787 OE and F-35 volume.

Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $469 million in the quarter, up 427 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket volume that was partially offset by higher E&D and SG&A expense.

Pratt & Whitney

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2021

2020 Change

2021

2020 % Change Reported





















Sales $ 5,115

$ 4,465 15 %

$ 18,150

$ 16,799 8 % Operating Profit (Loss) $ 135

$ 33 309 %

$ 454

$ (564) NM ROS 2.6 %

0.7 % 190 bps

2.5 %

(3.4) % 590 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 5,115

$ 4,496 14 %

$ 18,150

$ 17,224 5 % Operating Profit $ 162

$ 105 54 %

$ 487

$ 426 14 % ROS 3.2 %

2.3 % 90 bps

2.7 %

2.5 % 20 bps NM = Not Meaningful



Pratt & Whitney had fourth quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $5,115 million, up 14 percent versus the prior year. The increase in sales was driven by a 32 percent increase in commercial OE and a 28 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, which more than offset a 6 percent decrease in military. The increase in commercial sales was primarily due to higher shop visits and related spare part sales and commercial engine deliveries principally driven by the recovery in commercial air traffic. The decrease in military sales was driven by lower spares sales on legacy programs.

Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit of $162 million in the quarter, up 54 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket sales volume, that was offset by higher SG&A and E&D expense and lower military volume on legacy programs.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2021

2020(1) Change

2021

2020(1) Change Reported





















Sales $ 3,870

$ 3,933 (2) %

$ 15,180

$ 11,069 37 % Operating Profit $ 639

$ 361 77 %

$ 1,833

$ 1,020 80 % ROS 16.5 %

9.2 % 730 bps

12.1 %

9.2 % 290 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 3,870

$ 3,933 (2) %

$ 15,180

$ 11,069 37 % Operating Profit $ 400

$ 361 11 %

$ 1,594

$ 1,020 56 % ROS 10.3 %

9.2 % 110 bps

10.5 %

9.2 % 130 bps























(1) Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the previously communicated reorganization of the RIS and RMD segments, which became effective on January 1, 2021.

RIS had fourth quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $3,870 million, down 2 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by fewer workdays in the quarter as well as the divestiture of the Global Training and Services business at the beginning of December. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, sales were down 1 percent.

RIS recorded adjusted operating profit of $400 million, up 11 percent versus the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by productivity across various programs.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

4th Quarter

Twelve Months ($ in millions) 2021

2020(1) Change

2021

2020(1) Change Reported





















Sales $ 3,859

$ 4,184 (8) %

$ 15,539

$ 11,396 36 % Operating Profit $ 486

$ 33 1373 %

$ 2,004

$ 880 128 % ROS 12.6 %

0.8 % 1180 bps

12.9 %

7.7 % 520 bps























Adjusted





















Sales $ 3,859

$ 4,303 (10) %

$ 15,539

$ 11,396 36 % Operating Profit $ 486

$ 579 (16) %

$ 2,004

$ 1,396 44 % ROS 12.6 %

13.5 % (90) bps

12.9 %

12.2 % 70 bps























(1) Prior year results have been adjusted to reflect the previously communicated reorganization of the RIS and RMD segments, which became effective on January 1, 2021.

RMD had fourth quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $3,859 million, down 10 percent versus prior year. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by four fewer workdays in the quarter as well as lower material receipts and expected declines on several international production contracts.

RMD recorded adjusted operating profit of $486 million, down 16 percent versus the prior year. The decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven by lower net program efficiencies and lower sales volume.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations



Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Sales $ 17,044

$ 16,419

$ 64,388

$ 56,587 Costs and Expenses:















Cost of sales 13,616

14,266

51,897

48,056

Research and development 810

710

2,732

2,582

Selling, general and administrative 1,407

1,351

5,224

5,540

Total Costs and Expenses 15,833

16,327

59,853

56,178 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

(3,183) Other income, net 109

50

423

885 Operating profit (loss) 1,320

142

4,958

(1,889)

Non-service pension income (472)

(244)

(1,944)

(902)

Debt extinguishment costs 617

—

649

—

Interest expense, net 308

349

1,322

1,366 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes 867

37

4,931

(2,353)

Income tax expense 96

(178)

786

575 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 771

215

4,145

(2,928)

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from continuing operations 86

69

248

181 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

common shareowners 685

146

3,897

(3,109) Discontinued operations:















Income (loss) from discontinued operations, before tax 21

3

(10)

(216)

Income tax expense from discontinued operations 20

14

23

151

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1

(11)

(33)

(367)

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

from discontinued operations —

—

—

43 Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to

common shareowners 1

(11)

(33)

(410) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 686

$ 135

$ 3,864

$ (3,519)

















Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common

shareowners - Basic:















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.46

$ 0.10

$ 2.60

$ (2.29)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations —

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.30)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.46

$ 0.09

$ 2.57

$ (2.59) Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common

shareowners - Diluted:















Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.46

$ 0.10

$ 2.58

$ (2.29)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations —

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.30)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.46

$ 0.09

$ 2.56

$ (2.59)

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,490.5

1,512.3

1,501.6

1,357.8

Diluted shares 1,500.2

1,515.4

1,508.5

1,357.8

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss)



Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020(1)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020(1) (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 4,942

$ 4,942



$ 4,374

$ 4,388



$ 18,449

$ 18,449



$ 19,288

$ 19,424

Pratt & Whitney 5,115

5,115



4,465

4,496



18,150

18,150



16,799

17,224

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,870

3,870



3,933

3,933



15,180

15,180



11,069

11,069

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 3,859

3,859



4,184

4,303



15,539

15,539



11,396

11,396

Total segments 17,786

17,786



16,956

17,120



67,318

67,318



58,552

59,113

Eliminations and other (742)

(742)



(537)

(537)



(2,930)

(2,930)



(1,965)

(1,965)

Consolidated $ 17,044

$ 17,044



$ 16,419

$ 16,583



$ 64,388

$ 64,388



$ 56,587

$ 57,148

























Operating Profit (Loss)





















Collins Aerospace Systems $ 461

$ 469



$ 11

$ 89



$ 1,759

$ 1,799



$ 1,466

$ 1,470

Pratt & Whitney 135

162



33

105



454

487



(564)

426

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 639

400



361

361



1,833

1,594



1,020

1,020

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 486

486



33

579



2,004

2,004



880

1,396

Total segments 1,721

1,517



438

1,134



6,050

5,884



2,802

4,312

Eliminations and other (35)

(35)



(6)

(9)



(133)

(133)



(107)

(87)

Corporate expenses and other

unallocated items (233)

(70)



(99)

(61)



(552)

(284)



(590)

(194)

FAS/CAS operating adjustment 449

449



370

370



1,796

1,796



1,106

1,106

Acquisition accounting

adjustments (582)

—



(561)

—



(2,203)

—



(5,100)

—

Consolidated $ 1,320

$ 1,861



$ 142

$ 1,434



$ 4,958

$ 7,263



$ (1,889)

$ 5,137

























Segment Operating Profit

(Loss) Margin





















Collins Aerospace Systems 9.3 % 9.5 %

0.3 % 2.0 %

9.5 % 9.8 %

7.6 % 7.6 % Pratt & Whitney 2.6 % 3.2 %

0.7 % 2.3 %

2.5 % 2.7 %

(3.4) % 2.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 16.5 % 10.3 %

9.2 % 9.2 %

12.1 % 10.5 %

9.2 % 9.2 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense 12.6 % 12.6 %

0.8 % 13.5 %

12.9 % 12.9 %

7.7 % 12.2 % Total segment 9.7 % 8.5 %

2.6 % 6.6 %

9.0 % 8.7 %

4.8 % 7.3 %



(1) Effective January 1, 2021, we reorganized certain product areas of our Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) businesses to more efficiently leverage our capabilities and we have reclassified the prior year numbers in the table above. The reorganization does not impact our previously reported Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney segment results, or our consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations or statements of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,832

$ 8,802 Accounts receivable, net 9,661

9,254 Contract assets 11,361

9,931 Inventory, net 9,178

9,411 Other assets, current 4,018

5,978 Total Current Assets 42,050

43,376 Customer financing assets 2,848

3,144 Fixed assets, net 14,972

14,962 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,958

1,880 Goodwill 54,436

54,285 Intangible assets, net 38,516

40,539 Other assets 6,624

3,967 Total Assets $ 161,404

$ 162,153







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 134

$ 247 Accounts payable 8,751

8,639 Accrued employee compensation 2,658

3,006 Other accrued liabilities 10,162

10,517 Contract liabilities 13,720

12,889 Long-term debt currently due 24

550 Total Current Liabilities 35,449

35,848 Long-term debt 31,327

31,026 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,657

1,516 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 7,855

10,342 Other long-term liabilities 10,417

9,537 Total Liabilities 86,705

88,269 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 35

32 Shareowners' Equity:





Common Stock 37,445

36,881 Treasury Stock (12,727)

(10,407) Retained earnings 50,265

49,423 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,915)

(3,734) Total Shareowners' Equity 73,068

72,163 Noncontrolling interest 1,596

1,689 Total Equity 74,664

73,852 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 161,404

$ 162,153

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating Activities:













Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 771

$ 215

$ 4,145

$ (2,928) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 1,144

1,153

4,557

4,156 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 54

(65)

(88)

(99) Stock compensation cost 99

77

442

330 Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (341)

(88)

(1,414)

(413) Debt extinguishment costs 617

—

649

— Goodwill impairment charge —

—

—

3,183 Change in:













Accounts receivable (173)

751

(570)

1,318 Contract assets (477)

(636)

(1,594)

63 Inventory 220

523

163

412 Other current assets (291)

(64)

(566)

(445) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 492

(800)

917

(1,666) Contract liabilities 1,289

775

1,372

1,129 Global pension contributions (21)

(961)

(59)

(1,025) Other operating activities, net (222)

490

(812)

319 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 3,161

1,370

7,142

4,334 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (954)

(623)

(2,134)

(1,795) Investments in businesses (1,082)

(419)

(1,088)

(419) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 805

(19)

1,879

2,556 Cash acquired in Raytheon Merger —

—

—

3,208 Receipts (payments) on customer financing assets, net 134

226

158

88 Increase in collaboration intangible assets (50)

(36)

(188)

(172) (Payments) receipts from settlements of derivative contracts, net (58)

83

(16)

(32) Other investing activities, net (20)

(21)

25

(91) Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities from continuing operations (1,225)

(809)

(1,364)

3,343 Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt 2,081

5

4,062

2,004 Distribution from discontinued operations —

—

—

17,207 Repayment of long-term debt (1,747)

(1,030)

(4,254)

(16,082) Debt extinguishment costs (609)

—

(649)

— (Decrease) increase in short-term borrowings, net (72)

19

(113)

(2,041) Proceeds from Common Stock issued under employee stock plans 4

9

7

15 Dividends paid on Common Stock (745)

(706)

(2,957)

(2,732) Repurchase of Common Stock (327)

—

(2,327)

(47) Net transfer to discontinued operations (44)

(35)

(71)

(2,033) Other financing activities, net (115)

(66)

(454)

(151) Net cash flows used in financing activities from continuing operations (1,574)

(1,804)

(6,756)

(3,860) Discontinued Operations:













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (44)

(35)

(71)

(728) Net cash used in investing activities —

—

—

(241) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44

35

71

(1,414) Net cash used in discontinued operations —

—

—

(2,383) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (11)

43

(1)

54 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations —

—

—

(76) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 351

(1,200)

(979)

1,412 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 7,502

10,032

8,832

4,961 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within assets related to discontinued operations,

beginning of year —

—

—

2,459 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year 7,853

8,832

7,853

8,832 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets 21

30

21

30 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 7,832

$ 8,802

$ 7,832

$ 8,802

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020(2)

2021

2020(2) Collins Aerospace Systems













Net sales $ 4,942



$ 4,374



$ 18,449



$ 19,288

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(14)



—



(136)

Adjusted net sales $ 4,942



$ 4,388



$ 18,449



$ 19,424

















Operating profit $ 461



$ 11



$ 1,759



$ 1,466

Restructuring (8)



(65)



(40)



(360)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(14)



—



(183)

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(2)



—



(125)

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) —



16



—



72

Fixed asset impairment(1) —



—



—



(3)

Gain on sale of businesses —



(13)



—



595

Adjusted operating profit $ 469



$ 89



$ 1,799



$ 1,470

Adjusted operating profit margin 9.5 %

2.0 %

9.8 %

7.6 % Pratt & Whitney















Net sales $ 5,115



$ 4,465



$ 18,150



$ 16,799

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



—



—



22

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(31)



—



(447)

Adjusted net sales $ 5,115



$ 4,496



$ 18,150



$ 17,224

















Operating profit (loss) $ 135



$ 33



$ 454



$ (564)

Restructuring (1)



(10)



(7)



(180)

Litigation accrual (26)



—



(26)



—

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(28)



—



(262)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(27)



—



(680)

Foreign government wage subsidies(1) —



36



—



153

Charges related to a commercial financing arrangement(1) —



(43)



—



(43)

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



—



—



22

Adjusted operating profit $ 162



$ 105



$ 487



$ 426

Adjusted operating profit margin 3.2 %

2.3 %

2.7 %

2.5 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space













Net sales $ 3,870



$ 3,933



$ 15,180



$ 11,069





















Operating profit $ 639



$ 361



$ 1,833



$ 1,020

Gain on sale of business 239



—



239



—

Adjusted operating profit $ 400



$ 361



$ 1,594



$ 1,020

Adjusted operating profit margin 10.3 %

9.2 %

10.5 %

9.2 % Raytheon Missiles & Defense















Net sales $ 3,859



$ 4,184



$ 15,539



$ 11,396

Middle East contract adjustment —



(119)



—



—

Adjusted net sales $ 3,859



$ 4,303



$ 15,539



$ 11,396

















Operating profit $ 486



$ 33



$ 2,004



$ 880

Middle East contract adjustment —



(546)



—



(516)

Adjusted operating profit $ 486



$ 579



$ 2,004



$ 1,396

Adjusted operating profit margin 12.6 %

13.5 %

12.9 %

12.2 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (742)



$ (537)



$ (2,930)



$ (1,965)

Operating loss $ (35)



$ (6)



$ (133)



$ (107)

Restructuring —



3



—



(20)

Adjusted operating loss $ (35)



$ (9)



$ (133)



$ (87)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating loss $ (233)



$ (99)



$ (552)



$ (590)

Restructuring (16)



(16)



(96)



(208)

Litigation accrual (147)



—



(147)



—

Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses —



(2)



(8)



(23)

Transaction and integration costs associated with the Raytheon Merger —



(20)



(17)



(165)

Adjusted operating loss $ (70)



$ (61)



$ (284)



$ (194)

FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 449



$ 370



$ 1,796



$ 1,106

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (582)



$ (561)



$ (2,203)



$ (5,100)

Intangible impairment(1) —



—



—



(57)

Goodwill impairment(1) —



—



—



(3,183)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (582)



(561)



(2,203)



(1,860)

Adjusted operating profit $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

RTC Consolidated













Net sales $ 17,044



$ 16,419



$ 64,388



$ 56,587

Favorable impact of a contract termination —



—



—



22

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments —



(45)



—



(583)

Middle East contract adjustment —



(119)



—



—

Adjusted net sales $ 17,044



$ 16,583



$ 64,388



$ 57,148

Operating profit (loss) $ 1,320



$ 142



$ 4,958



$ (1,889)

Restructuring (25)



(88)



(143)



(768)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (582)



(561)



(2,203)



(1,860)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Operating profit (loss) above 66



(643)



41



(4,398)

Adjusted operating profit $ 1,861



$ 1,434



$ 7,263



$ 5,137







(1) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.1 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively, related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of charges related to the impairment of goodwill in the second quarter of 2020, significant unfavorable contract adjustments, and customer bankruptcies and increased collectability risk. Management determined these items are incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the pandemic and not expected to recur once the impact of the pandemic has subsided, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and appropriate for adjustment in the applicable periods. Similar items were not significant for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, therefore, such items have not been adjusted for in the table above for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



(2) Effective January 1, 2021, we reorganized certain product areas of our Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) businesses to more efficiently leverage our capabilities and we have reclassified the prior year numbers in the table above. The reorganization does not impact our previously reported Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney segment results, or our consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations or statements of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 685



$ 146



$ 3,897



$ (3,109)

Total Restructuring (25)



(88)



(143)



(768)

Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (582)



(561)



(2,203)



(1,860)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Operating profit (loss) 66



(643)



41



(4,398)

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Non-

service Pension Income













Pension curtailment/settlement (29)



(4)



(29)



(29)

Pension curtailment/settlement related to the sale of businesses 12



—



12



(8)

Non-service pension restructuring —



(4)



—



(9)

















Debt extinguishment costs (617)



—



(649)



—

















Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest

Expense, Net













Deferred compensation —



—



—



4

Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring and non-

operational items above 137



260



535



653

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income

Tax Expense













Tax impact from UK rate change —



—



(73)



—

Tax impact from business disposals 104



55



(44)



45

Tax expenses associated with the Company's separation of Otis and

Carrier —



—



—



(415)

Tax impact related to debt exchange —



(13)



—



(62)

Revaluation of certain international tax incentives 51



(2)



51



(48)

Revaluation of deferred taxes related to Raytheon merger and the

Company's separation of Otis and Carrier (30)



25



(30)



56

Tax impact of goodwill impairment —



—



—



11

Tax impact as a result of tax reform regulations —



(5)



—



4

State valuation allowance releases —



4



—



4

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in

Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest resulting from the revaluation of certain

international tax incentives (16)



—



(16)



—

Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (929)



(976)



(2,548)



(6,820)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common

shareowners $ 1,614



$ 1,122



$ 6,445



$ 3,711

















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.46



$ 0.10



$ 2.58



$ (2.29)

Impact on Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (0.62)



(0.64)



(1.69)



(5.02)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.08



$ 0.74



$ 4.27



$ 2.73

















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding













Reported Diluted 1,500.2



1,515.4



1,508.5



1,357.8

Impact of dilutive shares(1) —



—



—



3.9

Adjusted Diluted 1,500.2



1,515.4



1,508.5



1,361.7

















Effective Tax Rate 11.1 %

(481.1) %

15.9 %

(24.4) % Impact on Effective Tax Rate 6.4 %

492.0 %

(0.4) %

41.9 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 17.5 %

10.9 %

15.5 %

17.5 %





(1) The computation of reported diluted earnings per share in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 excludes the effect of the potential exercise of stock awards, including stock appreciation rights and stock options, because their effect was antidilutive due to the reported loss from operations. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported income from continuing operations and therefore, the dilutive effect of such awards is included in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 3,161

$ 1,370 Capital expenditures (954)

(623) Free cash flow $ 2,207

$ 747









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020 Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 7,142

$ 4,334 Capital expenditures (2,134)

(1,795) Free cash flow $ 5,008

$ 2,539

