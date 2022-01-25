Realty Trust Group Announces Additions to Healthcare Leadership Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- January 2022) Healthcare real estate advisory, development, and management firm Realty Trust Group ("RTG") recently announced the addition of healthcare veterans Holly Green and Jim Deraney.

"These additions reinforce RTG's commitment to providing a comprehensive healthcare-focused real estate service platform to its hospital and physician practice clients, enabling them to leverage real estate as a tool to support strategic initiatives and improve the level of care they provide to patients," said Greg Gheen, RTG Co-Founder and President. "Holly and Jim each bring significant healthcare operational experience that will further enhance RTG's service offerings."

Holly Green joins RTG as a Senior Associate working in the firm's Atlanta, Georgia office. Prior to joining RTG, Holly served as the Real Estate Manager and Compliance Counsel for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ("CHOA") where she oversaw CHOA's real estate portfolio consisting of nearly 4,000,000 square feet of owned and leased space, including integrated with strategic planning and ambulatory network development. "As a former real estate manager for a large health care system, I understand the importance of aligning real estate with organizational values and goals," said Holly. Having also previously worked as a health care attorney, Holly brings a unique understanding of healthcare legal and regulatory aspects such as the Stark Law, the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and state-specific Certificate of Need (CON) filings.

Jim Deraney joins RTG as an Associate working in the firm's Knoxville, Tennessee office. Jim most recently served as the Vice President of Operations with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he oversaw multiple hospital support and ancillary departments, including real estate and regional development initiatives. He also previously worked as the Assistant Vice President of Support Services for Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee. "Having served in hospital leadership, I have seen how the right partnerships can add value to both the health system and the patients they serve. The depth and breadth of the services RTG provides to its clients and the way it provides them made joining RTG a very exciting opportunity," says Jim.

"We are excited to continue to grow our team, diversify our skill sets, and deepen our healthcare expertise to best serve our clients," said Chad Simpson, Executive Vice President with RTG. "The last two years have been challenging for healthcare providers to respond and adapt to changing needs, especially in terms of how they deliver care and the facilities required to do so. These additions help us continue to see these challenges from the provider point of view and be prepared to help our clients be successful and serve our communities."

To learn more about RTG's capabilities and who we serve

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com , Facebook , LinkedIn , or call 865-521-0630.

