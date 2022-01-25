ResourceX names former Boulder City Manager to its Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceX is excited to announce Jane Brautigam, former Boulder, Colorado City Manager, as the third and final member of its new Board of Directors.

With 44 years of experience in local government, Brautigam is the ideal ResourceX board member to help the organization grow its mission of helping local governments with data-driven Priority Based Budgeting (PBB), using software and methodology that give citizens a voice. Brautigam has extensive PBB experience, utilizing it with the City of Boulder during the Great Recession of 2007 - 2009.

"We couldn't have hoped for a better Board Member," said Chis Fabian, ResourceX's Co-founder and CEO. "Leading local government in the 21st century will require city managers to embrace a new skill set – relentlessly focused on the results that improve the lives of the communities they serve."

Brautigam is also a former City Attorney and International City Management Association (ICMA) President. She remains an active Life Member of ICMA, with whom ResourceX is a Presidential Level Partner. The creation of the board comes on the heels of raising $1.5 million in private investments from the Innosphere Ventures Fund to accelerate company growth. Innosphere, based in Fort Collins, Colo., where ResourceX began, announced the seed-stage investment in November 2021.

"I appreciated the fact that PBB started with an outcome-based approach and allowed city employees, truly the most knowledgeable group, to enumerate and evaluate the work of the city and the services delivered," Brautigam said. "At its most basic, every budget process is an exercise in prioritization, but PBB required all of us to re-examine our assumptions and place outcomes at the center of decision making."

Two critical issues facing governments across the nation are climate change and equity. Brautigam knows from experience that cities can't solve these alone. However, PBB can allocate funds to address these topics. Brautigam joins the board at a pivotal time as ResourceX unveils its 2021 Annual Impact Report on Jan. 26, showcasing the results of PBB. Register for the event at resourcex.net/2021-impact, where the full report will be available following the event.

ResourceX supports local governments to align resources with community outcomes strategically. Through Priority Based Budgeting (PBB) concepts and software, local governments are accelerating data-driven decision-making to align resources towards society's biggest challenges such as equity, climate action and fiscally sustainable futures for the benefit of residents and the community. https://www.resourcex.net/

