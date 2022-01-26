ASCAP ELEVATES THREE EXECUTIVES TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, today announced the promotion of three executives to Senior Vice President (SVP): Elizabeth Rodda to SVP of International Affairs; Matt DeFilippis to SVP of Licensing; and Alex Grout to SVP of Membership and Business and Legal Affairs.

ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews commented: "Liz, Alex and Matt are three strategic executives who have been important contributors to ASCAP's success in achieving the goals of our six-year plan to grow revenues and build a sustainable future for our songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers. I am thrilled to recognize them with these promotions, and highlight the expertise, insights and dedication that they bring to our leadership team."

Elizabeth Rodda, SVP of International Affairs

Elizabeth Rodda is based in Miami and reports to Tony Dunaif, ASCAP Executive Vice President of International Affairs.

As Senior Vice President, Rodda will work to optimize international revenue for ASCAP's members. She will also continue to lead ASCAP's International Analyst Team in assessing and improving data collection and accuracy and will work closely with our partner collective management societies and data partners throughout the world to drive revenues and greater efficiencies for music creators.

"Liz is a creative executive who successfully leverages industry relationships to best serve ASCAP's music creator members," commented ASCAP EVP of International Affairs, Tony Dunaif. "She has a keen understanding of how market events impact our members and is proactive in responding to the evolving international marketplace to ensure they receive fair payments."

Liz has led the creation of tracking and analysis processes that secure greater transparency and enhance monetization of ASCAP's rights overseas. Rodda began her work at ASCAP in 2013 as Regional Relationship Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Prior to ASCAP, Rodda worked as an independent consultant and held publishing and licensing positions with Planet Records and Caribe Sound and Music Publishing. She is a graduate of Florida International University and is a classically trained pianist.

Matt DeFilippis, SVP of Licensing

Matt DeFilippis, based in New York, reports to ASCAP Executive Vice President of Licensing, Stephanie Ruyle.

In his role as Senior Vice President, DeFilippis will be responsible for revenue from some of the industry's largest platforms, including digital audio and audio-visual streaming platforms, and traditional audio-visual and audio. He will also help to develop overall growth strategies for existing and potential licensees, as well as generate new licensing opportunities on behalf of ASCAP's songwriter, lyricist, composer and publisher members.

"Matt joined the ASCAP licensing team in 2001 and has been instrumental in the growth of new media licensing, from the launch of nascent digital services evolving into market leading platforms where music is integral to attracting consumers," commented ASCAP EVP of Licensing, Stephanie Ruyle." His expertise and deep knowledge of the market have helped to drive revenues and opportunities for our members as consumers have shifted to digital music consumption, and I am thrilled to recognize his contributions with this promotion."

DeFilippis worked in Strategic Planning at the National Music Publishers Association/Harry Fox Agency before moving to ASCAP in 2001. He is a graduate of Columbia University.

Alex Grout, SVP of Membership and Business and Legal Affairs

Alex Grout, based in New York, reports to ASCAP Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, Clara Kim and will also work closely under the direction of ASCAP Chief Creative Officer, John Titta.

In his new capacity as SVP, Grout will continue to play a critical role on both ASCAP's Business and Legal Affairs and Membership teams. He is responsible for complex membership, copyright, licensing and transactional issues impacting ASCAP members and a key negotiator with top-tier ASCAP songwriter and composer members regarding affiliation and distribution matters.

"Alex is a crucial partner to the ASCAP Membership team in securing membership renewals and in helping our members with some of their complex business issues," commented ASCAP Chief Creative Officer John Titta. "He has been instrumental in helping us to finalize agreements to represent both superstar and up-and-coming songwriter talent."

Added ASCAP Chief Business and Legal Affairs Officer Clara Kim, "Alex's expert guidance has been essential in helping ASCAP members to navigate the complexities of managing their catalogs and getting paid for their creative works as the industry continues to evolve. We are so pleased to elevate his role in recognition of his accomplishments and experience."

Grout joined ASCAP in 2012. He earned his law degree from the College of William and Mary and his B.A. from SUNY Oneonta.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business - from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With more than 850,000 members representing more than 16 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on Twitter and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook .

