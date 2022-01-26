AWESOME RETURNS TO LEGOLAND® NEW YORK RESORT ON APRIL 8TH -LEGOLAND® New York Resort officially announces April 8th as its opening date for the 2022 season

GOSHEN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Another year of awesome is here! Today, LEGOLAND® New York Resort – with the help of a few clever kids – announced April 8th as the official opening date for the 2022 season. Annual Pass, vacation package and single-day ticket holders will once again be able to enjoy incredible adventures throughout the Park's seven LEGO® themed lands, including Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO® NINJAGO® World, LEGO Castle, LEGO City, MINILAND and LEGO Pirates.

In addition to LEGOLAND New York's most beloved signature attractions, including the world premiere LEGO Factory Adventure ride, the Dragon Coaster and LEGO® NINJAGO® The Ride, guests will be treated to an entire slate of new attractions, new events, new shows, new characters and new models in 2022. Most notably, families can splash into summer with the opening of an all-new water playground in LEGO® City. The ultimate oasis to cool off after a day spent riding, driving, climbing and building under the summer sun, guests can build and race a LEGO boat, splash on a water slide and be doused by a giant water bucket when the playground opens this summer.

"We're always looking to add something new to the LEGOLAND New York experience," said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. "For our first full operating season, our team has been hard at work on new shows, new attractions, and new offerings for our biggest fans. Everything we do is for the love of fun and we aim to build unforgettable memories that will keep families coming back to our Resort again and again."

Additional #NewFor2022 highlights at LEGOLAND New York Resort include:

New Entertainment Venues (Summer): Families can sing, dance and clap along during LEGOLAND New York's brand-new shows: Academy of Arrrrr , Detective Trace and Earth BEAT ! They can be seen at two newly built venues in LEGO City and LEGO Pirates.

First Annual Red, White & BOOM ( July 4 th ): The summer heats up with LEGOLAND New York's first-annual star-spangled Fourth of July celebration, Red, White and BOOM! This Independence Day, the bricktastic celebration will include the first fireworks ever at LEGOLAND New York Resort.

Return of Brick-or-Treat (October): LEGOLAND New York's signature Halloween event, Brick-or-Treat, is back and better than ever with a new 4D movie! LEGOLAND® New York's built-for-kids Halloween spectacular will run weekends in October.

First-Ever Christmas Bricktacular (mid-November through December): For the first time ever, LEGOLAND New York Resort will be open through December 2022! Families celebrating the holidays will have the opportunity to meet LEGO® Santa and enjoy a series of seasonal activities, builds and adventures throughout the Resort from mid-November through December.

LEGOLAND New York's full 2022 operating calendar can be found here. With more fun to be had than ever before, LEGOLAND New York is making it even easier for guests to experience everything the Resort has to offer, with brand-new paths and stairways that will connect MINILAND with LEGO NINJAGO World, LEGO Castle and LEGO City. A new food and beverage location will also be located in this "hub" area so families can refuel on the go.

Families can take advantage of all the awesome experiences the Resort has to offer by booking a multi-day stay at LEGOLAND Hotel, which is located steps away from the Park's iconic entrance arch. The Hotel operates year round and is now accepting reservations online via its website: www.LEGOLAND.com/new-york . Now through February 28, families can book a spring vacation package starting at $179.99 per person. LEGOLAND Vacations include a stay at LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Park tickets. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets (starting at $67.99 for adults) or annual passes ($229 per person) with or without a hotel stay.

About LEGOLAND New York Resort

AWESOME AWAITS at LEGOLAND® New York Resort, the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination, just outside New York City in the beautiful Hudson Valley! At LEGOLAND New York, kids ages two through 12 and their families can ride, climb, splash, and build their way through seven themed lands. Transform into a Minifigure on the world-premiere LEGO® Factory Adventure Ride, master the art of Spinjitzu on LEGO® NINJAGO® the Ride, save the kingdom on the Dragon Coaster, and explore awesome LEGO built cities in MINILAND! Adding to the multi-day destination experience, the bricktastic fun continues at LEGOLAND® Hotel, open year-round! The only LEGO themed hotel in the Northeast, it features 250 rooms in four themes: LEGO® Pirates, Kingdom, LEGO® Friends and LEGO® NINJAGO® – all just steps away from the theme park! The park is easily accessible by car, Metro-North train and direct bus service on Coach USA from Port Authority. For more information visit https://www.legoland.com/new-york/.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin operates 137 attractions, 22 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 24 countries across 4 continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its millions of guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its employees.

See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews.

