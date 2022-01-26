Focused on connecting startups in the Medtech industry with potential investors, this can't miss event features the globe's most promising companies

LIFE SCIENCE INTELLIGENCE (LSI) USA 2022 EMERGING MEDTECH SUMMIT IS OPEN FOR IN PERSON AND VIRTUAL REGISTRATION Focused on connecting startups in the Medtech industry with potential investors, this can't miss event features the globe's most promising companies

DANA POINT, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2022, Over 150 presenting Medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will come together for the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit. The industry-leading event will be held March 15-18 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA, and is expected to bring together over 300 companies in person and virtually to showcase Medtech's newest innovations, deep-dive into industry trends, and discuss the future of possibilities.

The event kicks off on March 15. On March 16 at 8:00 am, where a roundtable of Medtech leaders will discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges facing investors and entrepreneurs in the industry. Each day, CEOs from different Medtech startups will give 10-minute presentations on their products or devices in artificial intelligence, mobile health, robotics, cardiovascular, neurostimulation, and neuromodulation. A full agenda can be found here.

Some of this year's presenters include:

Pierre-Alexandre Fournier . CEO of Hexoskin Smart Garments . CEO of

Adam Sachs , CEO of robotics company Vicarious Surgical , CEO of robotics company

Bryce Klontz , CEO of HealthTech company New View Surgical , CEO of HealthTech company

Valavanur ( Mani) Subramanian , MD, founder/inventor with Heart Repair Technologies

Travis Bond , CEO of HealthTech company Altoida , CEO of HealthTech company

The annual event features a minimum of 150 startup companies looking to partner with active investors. Additionally, up to 50 HealthTech startups will also demonstrate their products in the special "startup pavilion." Interested investors can schedule one-on-one meetings with presenters to learn more about their company and products, creating powerful connections for those seeking funding or potential partnerships.

"We presented at the 2020 LSI event, which led to a new (and previously non-existent) relationship with USVP," Matt Ahearn, president and COO of Shoulder Innovations explained. "As a direct result, we closed a $21.5M round led by USVP. A huge thank you to LSI for putting on this meeting and hosting an incredible platform that connects innovators with investors."

Investors find the annual event equally beneficial. In 2021, venture capital investors spent about $44 billion in the life sciences market. The LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit is the Medtech industry's top in-person event for interested investors to learn about innovative new medical products from emerging companies looking for financial and strategic backers.

"LSI is my favorite Medtech conference of the year," says Kyle Dempsey, partner at healthcare investment firm MVM Partners. "It is the most efficient way to connect with high-quality emerging Medtech companies, large strategics, and the investors that fund these businesses. The logistics are flawless, enabling productive one-on-one meetings and quality networking events."

LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

March 15 – 18, 2022

Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, California

See full details here

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Dana Point, CA, the Emerging Medtech Summit has a single mission: to bring together the most innovative Medtech startups, active investors, and strategic buyers to deal-make and collaborate about the industry's future. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

In an era with an overabundance of data, Life Science Intelligence (LSI) believes it is more important than ever for clients to make their key strategic decisions based on unique and timely insights. With a team of market researchers, economists, and analysts that have a deep understanding of the global healthcare system, they partner and guide clients using actionable data so each business can identify the most important trends, opportunities, and "watch-outs" as they aim to deliver life-changing technologies to patients around the globe. As the provider of the annual event, LSI brings together hundreds of investors and companies to find perfect matches—elevating the possibilities in the future of healthcare for all. Find out more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com.

