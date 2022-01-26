Lumevity Grows Team with Seven New Leadership Appointments

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumevity, a new company designed to help businesses transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits, improve quality, and increase employee engagement, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with seven new appointments to support its growing business.

"It's been a productive first six months for Lumevity, and we're eager to continue our growth," said Larry Kleinman, founder, board chair, Lumevity. "We designed Lumevity to be a nimble organization utilizing expert-level thinking at every step in the process. I'm confident these seven leaders have the skills to continue that trajectory and guide clients to improve customer experience, boost employee engagement, free up resources and drive profit margins."

Anthony Gardner has been appointed managing director, market development. Gardner will focus on supporting new business, client retention and growth. In his 30 years of executive experience and board service for top public and private corporations, including Procter and Gamble, IBM, General Electric, and Owens Illinois, and top management consulting firms, including Accenture, Prophet and Kearney, Gardner has focused on commercial transformation, growth, innovation, and market and organizational development.

Kelli Amerine has been appointed to managing director, marketing and product development.

Amerine's work is focused on leading change management efforts for organizations and critical projects. Throughout her 25 years of experience across several industries – including finance, health care and software development – her creative and innovative methods for achieving results have led to unparalleled engagement and high adoption rates for large-scale, complex change programs. Prior to this role, Amerine served as a consultant for Highmark Health and HM Health Solutions, and vice president of organization and talent services at SAP.

Robert Spence has been appointed to managing director, planning and operations. Spence develops and deploys strategic organizational growth and turnaround strategies. His nearly 30 years of expertise across the health care, finance and professional services industries includes significant change actions, financial and operational reporting systems, forecasting, scenario modeling and strategic planning, and streamlining functions for maximum value at the lowest cost. Before joining Lumevity, Spence served as a consultant for Highmark Health and other organizations in diverse industries.

Duane Dickson has been appointed to managing director, client growth and delivery. Dickson brings entrepreneurial energy and industry depth to Lumevity to help customers change the face of work and commercialize new operating models that improve the employee experience. Dickson has spent 35 years in the consulting industry, most recently serving as Deloitte's lead client service partner, U.S. vice chair - Oil, Gas & Chemicals segment leader, global consulting industry practice leader for Energy, Resources and Industrials, and subject matter adviser on large-scale change and de-carbonization of the chemical industry.

Ramya Moothathu has been appointed to executive director and is responsible for client growth and delivery. A seasoned consulting leader with nearly 20 years of experience and deep expertise in health care and consumer goods, Moothathu has served in a variety of strategy, marketing, and consulting leadership roles, including organizations such as Prophet Brand Strategy, Clorox Corporation and GlaxoSmithKline.

Aditya "A.D." Venkatesh has been appointed to executive director and is responsible for client growth and delivery. Venkatesh brings over 20 years of consulting and industry experience designing and executing transformative growth, innovation and change agendas for large and mid-size companies. Most recently, Venkatesh founded and served as principal of his own consulting firm, Vault Innovation Associates. Prior, he served in leadership roles at Accenture, Ernst & Young and Libbey.

Doug Williams has been appointed director, ideation solutions. Williams has nearly 30 years of experience in research and innovation consulting roles, most recently serving as principal innovation consultant at Planview. In that role, he has provided strategic guidance and implementation services to innovation leaders at some of the most respected and innovative brands, such as Centene, CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, JP Morgan Chase, MetLife, Nasdaq, and Northwell Health.

Lumevity was launched in July 2021 to help businesses achieve large-scale transformation by eliminating inefficiencies, creating new revenue opportunities, enabling employees to do innovative work, and delivering enhanced outcomes for customers. Services include strategies for organizational effectiveness; automation solutions to handle repetitive tasks; agile approaches to break down complex problems into simple pieces; on-site and virtual ideation solutions to engage employees and gather ideas; readiness and adoption strategies to drive change management; and employee outreach to build a community mindset around transformation. Lumevity is seeking partner organizations whose future is tied to maximizing human capital, but are currently burdened with complex, unclear or clunky processes, structures and technology.

About Lumevity

