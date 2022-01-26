Raft, LLC announces its partnership with Chainguard, Inc.

RESTON, Va., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft, LLC, a digital consulting firm dedicated to bridging the gap between humans and data, announced today its partnership with former Google employee-founded technology startup, Chainguard, Inc., to extend open-source and application security solutions across DoD-wide initiatives.



"We are excited to partner with Chainguard as fellow open source contributors," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "As cybersecurity remains a federal priority, our partnership merges Raft's customer-obsessed approach to DevSecOps and DataOps with innovation in open source supply chain security to enhance our confidence in our development tools and help our government reduce the risk of malicious attacks."



Chainguard CEO, Dan Lorenc, is a founding contributor to Sigstore, a Linux Foundation software attestation project that makes it easy for developers to sign code releases and for users to enable verification. Open-source tools such as Sigstore widen the possibilities for signature-enabled verification in full-stack software development.



"We're looking forward to collaborating with Raft and furthering the adoption of foundational open source projects like Sigstore. Making Sigstore ubiquitous throughout the industry including government is a major step in protecting us all against software supply chain attacks," said Dan.

Recent executive order calls for cybersecurity enhancements in response to the 2020 SolarWinds attack and the Colonial Pipeline breach in May. Open-source technology enables firms to do so granting greater accessibility and transparency to added security layers.

About Raft:

Raft is a customer-obsessed digital consulting firm that specializes in developing platform and data solutions that leverage human-centered design principles to solve mission critical, complex problems for government agencies. We accelerate and enhance our customers' missions through rapid iterations. Our intense focus on "outcomes over outputs" enables us to deliver maximum impact in everything we do. Raft is a "remote-first" distributed team of open source contributors and passionate experts in DevSecOps, Kubernetes management, artificial intelligence, and securely connecting humans and systems with data in the cloud, on-premise, and at the tactical edge. Learn more at https://goraft.tech .



About Chainguard:

Chainguard is a new startup on a mission to make the software lifecycle secure by default. They want to enable organizations to confidently run production software that follows industry best practices and is protected from software supply chain attacks. The founding team includes five open-source veterans that created and worked on many of the foundational container projects, including: Minikube, Distroless, Skaffold, Knative, Tekton, Kaniko, ko, and most recently the open source security projects Sigstore and SLSA. Learn more at https://chainguard.dev .

