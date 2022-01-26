-- Designed for rapid addition to embedded systems such as smart home devices, fitness trackers, medical wearables, telematics and industrial automation sensors

Telit Launches WE310G4 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Module with BLE 5.0 -- Designed for rapid addition to embedded systems such as smart home devices, fitness trackers, medical wearables, telematics and industrial automation sensors

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the WE310G4 module, which enables device vendors to add dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 connectivity quickly and cost-effectively to their products. Based on Realtek Ameba system on chip (SoC), the WE310G4 is ideal for a wide variety of embedded devices, including smart lighting, home appliances, medical wearables, smart city sensors, aftermarket telematics and industrial robots. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/iot-wifi-modules.

(PRNewsfoto/Telit) (PRNewswire)

The Telit WE310G4 is ideal for vendors that have limited Wi-Fi or BLE expertise, as well as those with extensive RF experience that want to reduce time to market for new products. The module is IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth certified, and complies with all Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG-v5 requirements, eliminating the time and expense of testing and certification.

The WE310G4 provides device vendors with a low-cost, high-speed serial-to-Wi-Fi/BLE connection to an embedded design built on an 8/16/32-bit microcontroller. Furthermore, the module can be implemented as a host-less solution offering up to 456 Kb of SRAM dedicated to customer application development. With marketing samples available in February 2022, the module includes a comprehensive package of features and capabilities:

"Ultra-low power consumption, small size, and high security are critical for modules integrating with the global IoT ecosystem," said, Yee-Wei Huang, Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman. "While the IoT market offers a wide range of small modules, none compares to Telit's WE310G4 when it comes to quickly and cost-effectively adding dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity into their customer products. Combined with Realtek Ameba SoC, the WE310G4 is the perfect solution for home, medical, and industrial IoT applications."

"The new Telit WE310G4 module gives vendors a fast, easy way to add Wi-Fi or BLE to their products — even if they have little or no in-house RF expertise," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "It's ideal for vendors that want to develop wearables, IoT sensors and other products with enterprise-grade security, long battery life and other market-differentiating features, and then have them in customers' hands before competitors do."

Engineering samples of the WE310G4 will be available in Q2, with mass production scheduled to begin in Q3 2022.

About Telit

Telit simplifies onboarding of connected 'things' with a portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules; cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services; edge and cloud software; and data orchestration, IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. With over two decades of pioneering IoT innovation experience, Telit delivers award-winning, secure, integrated IoT solutions for many of the world's largest enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers, so they can connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2022 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart

Telit

+1 919-415-1510

Leslie.Hart@Telit.com

Lora Wilson

Valerie Christopherson

GRC for Telit

+1 949-608-0276

telit@globalresultspr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Telit