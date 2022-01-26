TILIA PARTNERS WITH UNITY TO POWER VIRTUAL ECONOMIES FOR GAME AND METAVERSE DEVELOPERS Tilia API for Unity Provides Developers with the First Integrated End-to-End Payment Solution Including Cash Payouts

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilia Inc. , a licensed money transmitter and end-to-end payments platform, announced today that it is now a Unity Verified Solution Partner (VSP). This means that Unity's quality assurance team has vetted the Tilia API for Unity and ensured that the API is optimized for the latest version of the Unity Editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers. The Tilia API for Unity is available in the Unity Asset Store . With Tilia, developers building in Unity now have a turnkey payments platform that supports in-game and in-world economies, allowing their users to make and receive payments, and even exchange in-game tokens for real money.

"Many of today's top games and virtual worlds are built using the powerful Unity real-time 3D development platform and increasingly developers want to incorporate significant virtual economy elements that allow for in-game or in-world user transactions," said Brad Oberwager, Executive Chairman of Linden Research, Inc., parent company of Tilia. "We are proud to bring an end-to-end payment solution available to the Unity Asset Store, and we look forward to seeing how Unity developers will incorporate Tilia."

Tilia's payment platform has three main components. TiliaDirect enables robust in-world payment processing; TiliaWallet provides capabilities for "stored value" for assets or wallet management and enables user-to-user transactions; and TiliaPay enables the redemption of tokens for "fiat" or real money, allowing players to cash out. Together, these solutions provide developers the tools necessary to build thriving in-world economies that empower their players to buy, sell, and trade virtual goods and services, and facilitate robust play-to-earn programs.

Tilia's platform was originally developed over several years to support the original metaverse, Second Life . It provided Second Life, a first-of-its-kind virtual world, the ability to build the first true creator-based virtual economy where users can build, buy, and sell virtual goods between each other, earning tokens that can be exchanged into fiat currency and deposited into a bank account.

"At Unity, we strive to provide our developer community with the tools necessary to bring their visions to life," said Macy Mills, Head of Emerging Products at Unity. "With Tilia now a Verified Solutions Partner, their API for Unity will provide developers with the ability to build robust virtual economies within their games and virtual worlds."

Tilia has since partnered with several virtual worlds and metaverses, online games and NFT marketplaces to offer transactional functionality along with best-in-class fraud management and compliance services.

About Tilia

Tilia is a money services business and licensed money transmitter in the U.S. that powers virtual economies and provides secure transactions at massive scale. Tilia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linden Research, Inc. For more information, please visit www.tilia.io .

About Linden Research, Inc. ("Linden Lab")

Linden Lab develops platforms that empower people to create, share, and benefit from virtual experiences and virtual economies. Founded in 1999, the company first launched Second Life , the groundbreaking virtual world enjoyed by millions around the globe, in 2003, which currently boasts nearly two billion user creations and a vibrant $650 million GDP annual economy that earned creators more than $80 million over the past 12 months. Linden Lab introduced Tilia in 2019. Linden Lab is headquartered in San Francisco. For more about Linden Lab, its products, and career opportunities, visit its website .

