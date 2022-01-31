Thomson Reuters Announces New Time for Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

Webcast to begin at 9:00 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that the new time for its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings webcast will be 9:00 A.M. EST on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. It was previously scheduled for 8:30 A.M. EST.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1111

frank.golden@tr.com

