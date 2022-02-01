USW Rejects Marathon's Most Recent Proposal, Offers 24-Hour Rolling Extensions to Current Oil Agreements

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) announced today that it rejected Marathon Petroleum's most recent proposal for a pattern settlement on wages, benefits and working conditions for approximately 30,000 USW members in the oil and petrochemical industry. The union then offered rolling 24-hour extensions of the current labor agreements.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers) (PRNewswire)

"USW members were on the front lines of the pandemic, ensuring that our nation could meet its energy needs while company executives were safely tucked away, working from home," said USW International President Tom Conway. "Management needs to finally come to the table ready to negotiate a deal that reflects our members' hard work, commitment and sacrifice."

The USW has been in talks with Marathon, which represents industry as its lead negotiator, since Jan. 13. The current national agreement expired at midnight on Feb. 1.

"Our members remain strong and united in their commitment to reaching a deal that meets their needs on wages, benefits, health and safety and more," said Mike Smith, who chairs the USW's National Oil Bargaining Program. "We call on Marathon to demonstrate the same urgency."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, jkamm@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)