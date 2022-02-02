PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortis, LLC ("Sortis"), a Portland, Oregon-based alternative investment fund manager, announced that Sortis Income Fund, LLC produced a net annualized return of 10.25% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and 10.33% for the full year 2021. The Sortis Income Fund ("SIF") is an unleveraged mortgage fund, which focuses on short-term, first position loans that are collateralized by real estate.

"2021 was a year of exciting growth for the SIF on several fronts. SIF increased both the average loan size and initial loan term, creating more stable recurring cash flows, all while maintaining our core focus of principal protection for our investors. We source, underwrite and originate and service the SIF loans based on an intensive analysis of the borrower, the collateral and the business plan. We do not use leverage, and our average loan-to-value is under 63%. Our simple and efficient business model, combined with our teams expertise in real estate, enable SIF to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in excess of 10% to our investors even against the current macroeconomic backdrop. We are grateful to our investors for the opportunity and trust they have with us and we are excited to continue growing and managing SIF" said Jef Baker, SIF Managing Director.

The Sortis Income Fund and its other investment offerings are accessible via major national investment platforms or directly from Sortis Holdings at www.sortis.com/funds.

2021 SIF Net Annualized Returns

10.25% during Q4 2021

10.25% during Q3 2021

10.54% during Q2 2021

10.33% during Q1 2021

About Sortis Income Fund

Sortis Income Fund is an evergreen real estate loan fund offered through private placement to accredited investors. The fund is managed by Sortis, LLC. The fund has a conservative focus on holding real estate loans. Sortis, with deep roots in the Northwest, has developed a broad network over many years in banking and finance and has earned a reputation as a high-quality private lender that can execute efficiently.

About Sortis, LLC

Sortis, LLC is a leader in diversified alternative investment strategies focused on real estate, lending, distress situations and rescue opportunities. Sortis Funds include the Sortis Rescue Fund, the Sortis Income Fund, and the Sortis Opportunity Zone Fund. Operating under the principles of client focus, integrity, hard work and creativity, Sortis, LLC provides its accredited investors with well-managed, diverse asset-based investment strategies. Learn more at sortis.com.

