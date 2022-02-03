Capstreet announces further expansion of Operating Executive Team, as well as Investment Team Promotion Hires Kirk Harrell as Senior VP of Talent and Promotes Brian Hopkin to Vice President

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Kirk Harrell has joined the firm's Operating Executive Group as Senior Vice President of Talent, a newly created position. In addition, the firm announced that Brian Hopkin has been promoted to Vice President.

Mr. Harrell comes to Capstreet with nearly 20 years of executive search experience, most recently at Focus Search Partners, where he was a Managing Director responsible for leading senior executive assignments for clients ranging from early-stage startups and private equity-backed companies to publicly traded global organizations. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Taylor Winfield, which was acquired by Focus Search Partners. His experience spans a broad spectrum of industries including Software, Tech-Enabled Services, Industrial, eCommerce, and Digital Media. Mr. Harrell holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Baylor University.

Rick Pleczko, CEO Operating Executive Group at Capstreet, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kirk to Capstreet. His deep understanding of building successful teams, coupled with his familiarity with diverse industries, will be invaluable as we continue to expand the knowledge base and resources available to our portfolio companies."

Capstreet's Operating Executive team was formed in early 2019 and expanded in 2021 with the addition of Rick Pleczko as CEO, Cathy Francis as Chief Revenue Operations Officer, and Walker Kahle as Senior VP, Portfolio Operations.

"I am excited to become part of the Capstreet team and look forward to working with my colleagues and portfolio company executives to help drive value creation and help build enduring, profitable businesses," said Mr. Harrell.

Mr. Hopkin started as a Senior Associate at Capstreet last April and has been involved in portfolio company management, business development, and deal execution, including Capstreet's recent investment in hh2 Cloud Services. Prior to joining Capstreet, he was a Senior Associate at McCarthy Capital and earlier spent several years as an Associate at Platte River Equity. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Barclays. Mr. Hopkin holds a Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"We are pleased to recognize Brian's hard work and contributions over the past year with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to his playing a key role at the firm going forward," said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet.

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

