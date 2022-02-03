Edward Jones Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones has been named to FORTUNE magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies, a recognition of the most respected and reputable companies. The firm ranked No. 5 in the Securities/Asset Management industry category.

Of note is the firm's industry ranking of No. 3 in the areas of social responsibility, people management and financial soundness.

"We are proud to be recognized as a force for good, helping people achieve what matters most," said Kristin Johnson, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Transformation Officer at Edward Jones. "As we look ahead to our next 100 years, we're looking forward to creating new value for those we serve and continuing to live our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society."

To create this ranking on corporate reputation, FORTUNE magazine and Korn Ferry start with approximately 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in FORTUNE's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. Using nine criteria ranging from investment value to quality of management and products and services, to social responsibility and the ability to attract and retain talented people, they whittle down the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 635 in 29 countries. A survey of 15,000 senior executives, outside directors and industry analysts determined the top-rated companies from that pool of 635. The final list was announced in February 2022.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. Edward Jones' national strategic alliance with the Alzheimer's Association® reinforces the firm's purpose and helps protect and preserve its clients' health, relationships and financial goals. Since 2016, Edward Jones has raised over $30 million toward its $50 million commitment to Alzheimer's care, support and research — the largest-ever corporate commitment to the Alzheimer's Association. And more than 85,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families have participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer's walks held nationwide each year.

As part of its commitment to make meaningful progress toward improving diversity and creating opportunities for people of color and women, the firm is aspiring to achieve the following diverse representation goals by 2025: 20% people of color and gender parity among leaders in its U.S. and Canada home offices, 15% people of color and 40% women among its home-office general partners, and 15% people of color and 30% women among its U.S. and Canadian financial advisors.

To build economic inclusion and financial knowledge and confidence in the communities it serves, Edward Jones has committed to educate an estimated one million adults and youth by 2025 through its Financial Fitness program. In 2021, the firm reached more than 25,000 high school students and approximately 175,000 online learners at www.edwardjones.com/financialfitness

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit www.edwardjones.com or the recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

