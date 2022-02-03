Michael Baker International Selected as Designer for Michelson Laboratory Complex Consolidation and Repairs

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today the award of Military Construction project P-1904 Michelson Lab Complex for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC Southwest), as lead Designer of Record, located at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California. NAVFAC Southwest awarded the contract for design and construction services for P-1904 and Repair of Wings 6 &7 to Design-Build partner, RQ Construction LLC with plans to start construction March of 2022.

The Michelson Laboratory Complex houses Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) assets for the Department of the Navy, which is integral to the development of weapons systems. The project includes design and construction of three new buildings to provide a state-of-the-art chemical laboratory, an environmental testing of fleet assets and developmental systems, and advanced prototype machining. The project was awarded at $218M with the anticipation of finishing in fall of 2025.

"The Michelson Laboratory Complex project reflects Michael Baker's long history of providing Designer-of-Record services to NAVFAC Southwest, with a 25-year record of providing exceptional multi-discipline design support to NAVFAC worldwide," said John Alberghini, P.E., Senior Vice President and Federal Lead, Navy at Michael Baker International. "Our team delivers projects to NAVFAC and the Navy with the flexibility and agility to accomplish their mission and we are committed to the success of this project."

NAVFAC is the Naval Shore and Expeditionary Systems Command that plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers environmental, utilities and other base operating services.

