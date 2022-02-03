NAPE AND ENERGY DOMAIN LAUNCH NEW DIGITAL 'NAPE MONTH' PLATFORM

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPE Summit and Energy Domain/Energy Domain Securities, LLC are collaborating to create an all-new digital platform: NAPE Month — powered by Energy Domain.

NAPE teamed up with Energy Domain to bring a new dealmaking resource to the NAPE Network: enhanced prospect listings with zero seller commission. Take advantage of NAPE Month for your prospect listings! (PRNewswire)

Building on NAPE's unrivaled expo for dealmaking, NAPE Month will take energy deals to the next level with electronic transactions. NAPE Summit exhibitors can enjoy enhanced prospect listings with zero seller commission and zero associated costs while also receiving double the exposure by showcasing their oil & gas and renewables properties in person on the expo floor and online through NAPE Month.

With access to the platform via the new NAPE Month IOS app and the NAPEmonth.energydomain.com website, buyers can easily scroll through deals and access documents and granular information related to revenue, expenses, tracts, leases and production to make informed buying decisions. Both parties also benefit from the automated closing process enabling buyers and sellers to close deals quickly and efficiently. Sellers can list prospects for zero commission and zero associated costs until Feb. 18.

"NAPE Month is another innovative way NAPE Summit supports the energy industry in making deals happen," said NAPE Operators Committee Chairman Bryan Hennigan, CPL. "Powered by Energy Domain's all-encompassing platform, NAPE dealmakers can list, evaluate and even fully transact deals — with zero seller commissions or costs. On the expo floor or on the digital NAPE Month platform, NAPE is where deals happen."

Access to NAPE Month is included in all 2022 NAPE Summit registrations. For more information on NAPE Month, visit NAPEmonth.energydomain.com.

About NAPE

Founded in 1993, NAPE is the largest exhibition of its kind in the world, providing unmatched venues for energy professionals to meet, connect and do business. The 2022 NAPE Summit will be held Feb. 8-11 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. For more information on NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com.

About Energy Domain

Energy Domain is a superior way to transact Mineral, Royalty and Working Interests. Energy Domain's technology-focused platform improves the way energy producing properties are bought, sold and leased by integrating nationwide well data, production data, analytics and alerts. For more information on Energy Domain, please visit energydomain.com.

