Nuvo Group Presents New Data Supporting Expanded Capability of INVU™ Platform for Remote High-Risk Pregnancy Monitoring at Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine's 42nd Annual Pregnancy Meeting New, patent pending advanced clinical decision support system (CDSS) accurately detects fetal heart rate accelerations and decelerations during remote non-stress tests (NSTs), further demonstrating feasibility of telehealth solutions for high-risk pregnancies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group, a leader in modern maternal-fetal health, today presented new clinical data for INVUTM, the only FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring and management platform, at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM)'s 42nd Annual Pregnancy Meeting. The data, presented in a scientific poster, "Experience with home-based, remote non-stress tests, including automatic decision support for interpretation of reactivity," demonstrates the feasibility of telehealth solutions for high-risk pregnancies through remote fetal non-stress tests (NSTs) and the novel machine learning clinical decision support system (CDSS) to detect fetal heart rate accelerations. This study comes on the heels of a recent publication in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AJOG) titled, "Novel uterine contraction monitoring to enable remote, self-administered nonstress testing," which firmly establishes INVU's unique capabilities as an innovative telehealth solution.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Nuvo Group, and sponsored by Nuvo Group, was performed with women who were greater than 32 gestational weeks in a high-risk singleton pregnancy using the INVU device at home. The NSTs were reviewed by clinicians via the INVU web-based provider dashboard. Of the 30 at-home sessions, clinicians deemed 27 such sessions as interpretable, validating the ability of the INVU system to remotely capture medical grade NSTs. Sessions were then analyzed by the CDSS for reactivity compared to the clinicians' assessments. The CDSS correctly classified 92.6 percent of the interpretable NSTs compared with clinicians. In addition, the CDSS tool determined the NST to be reactive an average of 14 minutes earlier in the session, potentially reducing the length of NST sessions and improving clinician workflow.

NSTs for high-risk pregnancies are frequent and traditionally conducted with a patient and provider in a clinical setting. Once a pregnancy has been deemed high risk, which often happens after 26-28 weeks of gestation, NSTs may be recommended once or twice a week—and occasionally daily. With INVU, pregnant patients are given the opportunity to conduct accurate testing under the supervision of their doctor from the comfort of home. INVU safely and accurately shifts the point of care and frees up time for both the doctor and the patient.

"We are very pleased with the study outcomes showcasing our ability to successfully conduct non-stress tests remotely as well as the next layer in our technological stack: the ability to accurately support the clinical workflow through an automated clinical decision support system," says Amit Reches, chief technology officer, Nuvo Group. "Taken together, these capabilities have the potential to significantly improve pregnancy care for both the clinical care team and expectant mothers."

"The results of this research are very promising for the future of at-home pregnancy monitoring for high-risk pregnancies that typically require frequent doctor visits," said Nadav Schwartz, MD, an associate professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a medical advisor to Nuvo Group. "At-home NST testing can expand options and lessen the burden for pregnant women and their healthcare providers."

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nuvo Group Ltd. ("Nuvo") is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a number of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.

For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

