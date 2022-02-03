Pivot Interiors Welcomes Knoll to Existing Workplace Product Portfolio

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Interiors , one of Herman Miller's largest and most distinguished dealers, welcomes Knoll into its portfolio of iconic design brands. Since 1973, Pivot has been the trusted partner for start-ups to Fortune 500s who are looking to reimagine their workspaces.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with

Herman Miller

+ Knoll and offer the most comprehensive portfolio of modern designs to our clients."

As part of the expanded partnership, Pivot will also offer all 19 of the Herman Miller + Knoll affiliated brands: Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt in Los Angeles and Orange County, further elevating their already comprehensive selection of modern designs.

Planning for the return to work in the current climate is a formidable challenge and one that poses many questions. As an industry leader with almost 50 years' experience, Pivot is already known for their excellence in managing every detail of the creative design process. With the entire, dynamic Herman Miller + Knoll collective in their arsenal, Pivot will be even more capable as a catalyst for transformation of the home and office during this time of unprecedented disruption.

"Design is integral to everything we do," said Ken Baugh, Pivot's President and CEO. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Herman Miller + Knoll and offer the most comprehensive portfolio of modern designs to our clients."

Knoll products will be available through Pivot Interiors effective immediately. To learn more about the new Knoll integration, visit the Pivot Interiors blog . For current & future clients who are interested in adding Knoll to their reimagined workplace design, contact your local representative or Pivot Interiors via their website .

ABOUT:

Pivot Interiors believes that the greatest workplaces empower what is unique to each individual and to the entire organization. As one of Herman Miller's largest and most distinguished dealers, companies in California & beyond trust Pivot for everything from workplace strategy to facility installation & management. Learn more about Pivot at pivotinteriors.com/about/meet-pivot .

Herman Miller + Knoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in, forming an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for everyone. Learn more at hermanmiller.com & knoll.com .

