MILITARY MAKEOVER WITH MONTEL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATRICK INDUSTRIES IS HEADING TO INDIANA TO MAKEOVER THE HOME OF A DESERVING VETERAN Help a veteran and family by nominating them to be guests on this award-winning home improvement show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel is pleased to announce a partnership with Elkhart, Indiana-based Patrick Industries, who will assist in the home makeover for a Michiana veteran. Decorated veteran and host, Montel Williams, along with co-hosts Art Edmonds and Jennifer Bertrand, strive to improve each veteran's home by working with local businesses to replace or refinish bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

Working with Military Makeover to provide these makeovers in Q3 is Patrick Industries. Patrick is a leading component solutions provider of products and building materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and various industrial markets – including single and multi-family housing, hospitality, and other institutional and commercial markets. Founded in 1959, Patrick is based out of Elkhart, Indiana, with over 11,000 employees across the United States.

"Last year our Patrick family had an incredible opportunity to help transform a veteran's home with Military Makeover with Montel. We are proud of the Patrick team members, suppliers, and customer military veterans that have served our country. When the BrandStar team approached us again, this time to support a deserving veteran family in the Michiana area, we did not hesitate to partner with them. We are thrilled to embrace this opportunity to not just thank a veteran family for their sacrifice, but to serve them with the honor and dignity they have earned," says Andy Nemeth, CEO of Patrick Industries.

"We are thrilled to have Patrick Industries partner with Military Makeover for Q3. Their purpose-based commitment to put their 'customers, team members and community first' fits our Military Makeover mission. We look forward to working with them to provide a comfortable and safe home for our military family," says host, Montel Williams.

The Military Makeover Veteran selected must have a good "military story" to share or educate, as well as a 100% Honorable Discharge from the military. This veteran must be a homeowner who plans on living in the home for the next five years. Veterans must be available to film the backstory approximately one month prior to the makeover for three days and during the two weeks of filming the following month during the makeover. These and additional rules apply.

For a chance to be the featured family on Military Makeover with Montel, on Lifetime, visit : militarymakeover.tv/beontheshow .

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

Military Makeover with Montel (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Military Makeover