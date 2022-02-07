The National Press Club is Now Accepting Entries for the Best in Journalism Awards

The National Press Club is Now Accepting Entries for the Best in Journalism Awards Honors presented in 15 categories including the newly established Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club's annual journalism awards seek to recognize and honor professional journalists who produced outstanding work in 2021. The journalism award categories cover a wide range of topics and writing styles to include politics, breaking news, consumer news, foreign coverage, use of print, online, broadcast news techniques and news photos. The deadline to submit entries is May 2, 2022.

"The awards are intended to recognize the best in both traditional and nontraditional journalism," said Jen Judson, president of the National Press Club. "We hope to encourage entries from a broad range of media outlets to highlight the important role journalists have in informing, educating, and inspiring the public."

The newest award making its debut this year, named for Club member Nell Minow, journalist, and movie critic, honors excellence in cultural criticism. The prize recognizes original critiques addressing the state of society or unique commentary on the human experience (as related to arts, media, politics, identity, and community.)

"Outstanding commentary and criticism culture hold promise for illuminating tensions, disappointments, and hopes for society," said Martha Minow, Nell's sister, and professor at Harvard University. "Nell's film and cultural criticism exemplifies how such writing can inspire better conversations and deeper reflections across generations and communities. Such work is invaluable during this complex time for cultural criticism and for the world. This award lifts up such efforts."

The full list of awards in the contest:

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award

Arthur Rowse Award for Press Criticism

Breaking News

Consumer Journalism Award

Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence

Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Michael A. Dornheim Award (for coverage of aerospace, defense, or the airline industry)

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

News Photography

Newsletter Journalism Award

Sandy Hume Memorial Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Washington Regional Reporting Award

The winners will be honored during an awards program at the National Press Club later this year. Some awards include cash prizes up to $1,000 or one free year of membership with the National Press Club. Entries may be submitted by either journalists or their employers. Review the full contest details online and find last year's winners here.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

CONTACT: Kaitlyn Cotter, awards@press.org, 202-662-7525

