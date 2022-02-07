OCEAN CASINO RESORT NAMES BILL CALLAHAN AS GENERAL MANAGER

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort has promoted Bill Callahan, previously Interim Chief Executive Officer, to General Manager.

Callahan joined Ocean in July 2020 as Senior Vice President of Hospitality, and was promoted to Executive Vice President of Hospitality & Gaming in July 2021.

"Bill is a 25-year veteran of the gaming industry who has done a great job since joining the team at Ocean," said Bruce Dall, president of OCRM, LLC. "He has been an integral part of enhancing the guest experience across the property, while helping to build the best hospitality team in the market. We are confident in Bill's ability to lead Ocean forward as we become the premier gaming destination in Atlantic City."

Following its most successful year on record, Ocean Casino Resort recently announced over $75 million in upcoming investment, featuring the highly anticipated addition of more than 460 guest rooms and suites. Ocean announced $15 million in property improvements last summer, including a redesigned casino floor, featuring new high limit experiences.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2021" awards, features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,720 slot machines; 108 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

