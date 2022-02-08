Ada Earns a Top Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Analytics & AI Products with Ada Support

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing 2nd on the Top 50 Analytics & AI Products list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Ada's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to their product Ada Support. Ada Support is personalized customer support at scale. Ensuring better brand interactions, Ada Support allows company's support teams to solve 80%+ of inquiries instantly, with an AI-powered chatbot.

Ada Support was built out of the understanding that brand reputations are built on the sum of every single customer interaction. The company has seen five years in a row with 100% year over year growth, making them the number one platform for Automated Brand Interaction. Next month, Ada plans to put on an event to explore the future of automation and discuss the need for a single automation layer across the customer and employee experience with their trusted customer Square.

Mike Murchison, Co-Founder & CEO of Ada, noted, "We're thrilled to be chosen as a winner for G2's 2022 Best Software Awards under the Analytics and AI Products category. At Ada, we help brands talk more to their customers and not less, and we do this through leveraging the power of conversational AI to automate brand interactions. As we continue our growth in 2022, we look forward to bridging the gap between brand and consumer, and establishing deeper relationships for our clients and their customers."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Ada

Ada is an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about. The world's most innovative brands, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square, use Ada's award-winning platform to automate their most valuable interactions, bringing a true VIP experience to every customer and employee. The digital-first company was born in Canada and now serves brands and people worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

