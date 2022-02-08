Cirtronics Receives IPC EMS Industry Service Award

MILFORD, N.H., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics received the EMS Industry Service Award at the IPC APEX EXPO 2022 in January. The IPC recognizes Cirtronics with "significant contributions to the industry in bringing together peers in [the] region and inspiring others to embrace advancements to remain competitive," says IPC CEO John Mitchell.

Dave Patterson, President and CEO of Cirtronics, accepting the EMS Industry Service Award at the IPC APEX EXPO 2022 in January.

Cirtronics has hosted a well-attended annual EMS dinner for over ten years, inviting colleagues and competitors from across the country. By gathering a collective group of experts in the industry to share successes and challenges facing the market, Cirtronics continues to be an example of how a company can support the greater good ethically and productively.

"We're deeply committed to our suppliers, partners, and the industry as a whole," says David Patterson, Cirtronics President and CEO. "We began over 40 years ago building boards. Now we build systems from the board level up to final complex assemblies. However, boards remain the heart of all electronic and electromechanical systems. And the health of the EMS industry—and manufacturing lines across the country– rely on collaborations, especially in challenging times like these."

The past two years have resulted in challenges in the supply chain across many industries but have been especially visible in chip shortages. Creative solutions ranging from investing in safety stock to seeking additional partners have allowed contract manufacturers of all kinds to keep products moving.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from IPC," Patterson continues. "Their advocacy and work on behalf of our industry are critical to all members of the EMS community. We consider membership to IPC to be vital."

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics is an advanced contract manufacturer located in the Greater Boston area. Cirtronics thrives in meeting exacting standards required by demanding applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Services include manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and electronic boards. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and is a Woman-Owned Small Business. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com.

