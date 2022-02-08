DataBank Completes Migration of zColo Data Center Customers and Assets

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced the completion of its year-long migration of the zColo data center customers to DataBank's edge colocation and interconnect platform. This migration enables DataBank to address the increasingly diverse workloads of its enterprise and hyperscale customers and deliver upon its 'Data Center Evolved' strategy, which focuses on providing customers broad geographic reach and moving their workloads and content closer to the edge.

DataBank became the largest privately-held data center provider in the U.S. when it acquired 44 data centers from Zayo Group Holdings in 2020. The acquisition included 13 key interconnect locations across 23 markets in the U.S. and Europe. The company now offers customers access to 1.7 million sq. ft. of colocation space and 183 MW of installed UPS capacity across 60+ world-class data centers and 20 major network interconnect hubs.

"It's important to DataBank that every customer receives the best service and user experience possible. As such, our team worked diligently to ensure that all customers are fully integrated into DataBank's proven customer-focused service framework enabled by our world-class customer portal providing real time communications, interconnection management, access control, monitoring, and analytics," commented Vlad Friedman , CTO of DataBank. "Through the migration process, we are proud to have also significantly elevated Net Promoter Score (NPS), which is a core metric used in customer experience programs. Completing one of the largest integrations in our industry, while improving the customer experience is a testament to the deep dedication of our DataBank team and their proven integration capabilities."

DataBank offers customers a variety of colocation, edge and hybrid cloud strategies, along with increased flexibility to design hybrid IT solutions that adapt as their infrastructure needs evolve. These services allow customers to meet their specific edge infrastructure demands, regardless of application or location.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 60+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 30 markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

