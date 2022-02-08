DTx leader Sidekick announces key C-level hires in move to accelerate U.S. market growth

BOSTON, REYKJAVIK, Iceland and BERLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-national digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator Sidekick Health ( www.sidekickhealth.com ) has secured the services of two highly experienced U.S.-based healthcare professionals to expand the company's global footprint and lead the expansion in the U.S. healthcare market.

Sidekick operates a scalable digital care platform in partnership with some of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, including Pfizer and Bayer, to augment pharmacotherapy, develop integrated combination therapeutics consisting of a drug (Rx) and a DTx, as well as to create standalone prescription DTx (PDT).

The company has also partnered with leading health insurers in the U.S., focusing on the support of the 30% multi-chronic population that drives 70% of healthcare costs, aiming to help them manage their symptoms, provide regular remote patient monitoring, and prevent serious illness and hospital visits.

CEO and co-founder Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, says: "In order to continue our groundbreaking work, Sidekick must attract the best talent in the industry. Pamela and Mitchell exemplify the Sidekick ethos - between them, they have decades of expertise and industry knowledge, which we look forward to putting to use as Sidekick continues on its mission to prevent unnecessary death and suffering by developing and delivering effective, personalized digital therapeutics to everyone with a chronic disease."

On joining Sidekick as CCO and President, North America, Pamela Stahl, says: "Sidekick exemplifies the future of our industry, and I am thrilled to be joining the company at such an exciting juncture. I look forward to continuing to create value for our existing partners, strike new partnerships, and to help more patients on their treatment journey."

Sidekick's new COO Mitchell Mudra says: "Healthcare is evolving into a much more consumer-driven industry, where convenience, personalization and clinical outcomes are critical, and Sidekick is at the forefront of this change. As the next generation of healthcare companies are created, digital therapeutics will lead the way by dramatically improving access to quality care, to the immense benefit of patients."

Pamela Stahl (based in Atlanta, GA) is joining as CCO and President, North America. In this role, she will lead Sidekick's global commercial strategy, as well as the company's growing footprint in the North American market. Stahl has over 25 years of experience across the healthcare spectrum. Most recently, she served as President and CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, where she was responsible for their third largest commercial health plan with $2.7B in revenue and 1.3 million members. She joined Anthem in 2018 as Vice President of the company's Sales Operations and Effectiveness team, successfully transforming the commercial sales culture and organization by revitalizing sales training, compensation, pipeline management, and sales data and analytics functions. Prior to Anthem, Stahl served as CCO for Invivo Therapeutics, a biomaterials and biotechnology company. She also spent 11 years at UnitedHealth Group (UHG), where she held several positions – including CEO of its Wisconsin Medicaid business, Senior Vice President of Consumer Strategy, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations and Organizational Effectiveness, and Senior Vice President of Marketing. Pam's extensive healthcare experience includes 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as an early-stage telemedicine company. After beginning her career at Merck & Co., she assumed positions of increasing responsibility at Astra Merck, AstraZeneca, Orphan Medical (acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals), and American Telecare. Stahl is a graduate of St. Olaf College in Minnesota.

Mitchell Mudra (based in Minneapolis, MN), is joining Sidekick as COO. He will be responsible for leading internal and commercial operations, customer success, and several other aspects of Sidekick's global operations and scaling. Mitch is an experienced healthcare executive with deep expertise in building scalable healthcare delivery businesses, developing and transforming products, and managing clinical operations focused on supporting vulnerable individuals and their families. Mudra has been with America's largest managed healthcare and insurance company, UnitedHealth Group (UHG), for the past 14 years in various healthcare leadership capacities, most recently as Vice President, Optum Care Management. As product owner for Optum Care Management, Mitch was responsible for the strategy, performance, and growth of care management programs and services across Optum, and accountable to bring together industry expertise to drive transformational change in the healthcare system, rapidly modernize care management solutions through digital enablement and provider collaboration, create an enterprise that empowers person and family-centered care, and ensure every patient facing complex healthcare needs gets the right care to live their best possible life. His previous roles with UHG include COO, Palliative Care, and National Director of Program and Product Development for the Optum Center for Palliative and Supportive Care. He holds an MBA from University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, and an undergraduate degree from St. Olaf College.

About Sidekick Health

Sidekick is a DTx innovator, founded by two passionate medical doctors on a mission to improve the health of humanity. Sidekick is driven by a vision to bring healthcare into people's everyday lives, empowering them to take control of their own health. Sidekick's therapeutics are developed and delivered with digital technology, addressing the same endpoints as effectively as traditional treatments - such as small molecule drugs and biologics, but with the added benefit of giving people the opportunity to be actively involved in their own treatment. When combined with traditional treatments, the overall efficacy is strongly increased. That is why Sidekick partners with the world's most innovative companies across the healthcare spectrum. Sidekick has offices in Boston, Berlin and Reykjavik.

www.sidekickhealth.com

