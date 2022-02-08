GREAT GULF GROUP ALIGNS ORGANIZATION TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS REAL ESTATE PLATFORMS IN NORTH AMERICA

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Great Gulf Group is pleased to announce the expansion and alignment of the leadership team to drive the next stage of growth of its Low-Rise, High-Rise, and Resort Residential platforms in Canada and the U.S.

"Following our recent strategic review with our Board of Directors, we have committed to expand our residential and commercial real estate development footprint in Canada and the U.S. In furtherance of our objectives, we created three distinct platforms within the residential part of our organization and added a dynamic team to lead each of these. Kathleen (Katy) Schofield is appointed President of Low-Rise Residential Canada, Niall Collins becomes President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Great Gulf Group's newly created North American High-Rise Residential platform and Michael Sneyd joins us as President of the newly created North American Resort Residential platform," said Ilias Konstantopoulos, CEO, Great Gulf Group. "As members of the senior leadership team, I'm very confident that with their deep knowledge and experience, Katy, Niall and Michael will shape the landscape of residential Real Estate Development in North America."

Katy joined Great Gulf in 2003 as Vice President Land Acquisition and Development, was promoted to Executive Vice President Land Development in 2008 and has been instrumental in the growth and development of Great Gulf's Low-Rise Residential platform. As President Low-Rise Residential Canada, Katy will lead the acquisition, development, and execution to grow the Low-Rise Residential platform across Canada. Katy will also continue to collaborate with other business leaders and assist with master planning and land development across all platforms.

Katy is a recognized real estate executive with experience in all aspects of residential development and community master planning. Katy led the successful acquisition, development, and execution of Great Gulf's master-planned communities across the GTA. Katy previously held positions as Vice President Land Development at Mattamy Homes and Vice President Land Development and Acquisitions at Brookfield Homes (Ontario) Limited. Katy is the Vice Chair of BILD, Board Member and Co-Chair for the Peel Chapter and is a Member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI). In 2014, Katy was named to the ULI Women's Leadership Championship Team for exceptional leadership. Katy earned an undergraduate degree in Urban Development from University of Western Ontario and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

Niall Collins joined Great Gulf in 2018 as President of Residential. In his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Great Gulf Group's newly created North American High-Rise Residential platform. Niall will provide overall leadership and operational oversight of the current pipeline of high-rise projects and grow the platform in Canada and the U.S. by identifying, sourcing, and executing on new developments, acquisitions, and joint venture opportunities. He will also provide oversight of Tucker HiRise Construction. Niall is a successful real estate executive with approximately 30 years' experience in residential and commercial development, asset management and investment in numerous real estate asset classes in Europe, the U.S. and Canada. He has served in past roles including Senior Vice President Development at Cadillac Fairview responsible for the company's commercial and mixed-use residential developments and as Projects Director at Shelbourne Development in Chicago, Illinois/Dublin, Ireland. Niall earned a Bachelor of Science in Surveying from University of Dublin, a Master of Science (Honours) - Real Estate from The Dublin Institute of Technology and is an accredited Chartered Surveyor with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Michael Sneyd joins Great Gulf Group as President of the new North American Resort Residential platform, responsible for, among other, the redevelopment of the Taboo Resort in Gravenhurst, Ontario. Michael will also oversee Great Gulf's expansion into other resort residential markets in North America. With over 35 years' experience in resort, master-planned communities, golf, hotel, and mixed-use projects, Michael's past roles include Managing Director at Replay Destinations, CEO at Skyline Investments, COO of Signature Properties, and General Manager with Dumez Real Estate. Michael's firms both directly managed and worked with brands including JW Marriott, Omni, Hyatt Regency, Renaissance, Radisson, and Four Seasons with destinations from California to the Caribbean. Michael earned a Master of Science in Urban Land Appraisal (with Distinction) from the College of Estate Management at Reading University and an Honours Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

Established in 1975, the Great Gulf Group including Great Gulf Homes an international award-winning, low-rise and landmark high-rise residential developer providing over 80,000 families with places to call home; Ashton Woods Homes, the 2nd largest private builder and 15th largest in the U.S.; First Gulf, an innovative market leader in sustainable, accessible and transit-oriented commercial developments and large scale design-build industrial facilities; Tucker HiRise, a leading construction management company, specializing in the construction of high-density, mixed-used projects; H+ME Technology, a precision engineering panelization manufacturing facility; and Taboo Muskoka, one of Canada's top-ranked golf courses, is one of North America's premier real estate organizations. With major projects in Canada and the United States, the company's fully integrated activities span the entire real estate spectrum. Learn more at www.greatgulfgroup.com

