LifeNet Health facilitated record number of organ donors in Virginia in 2021 Fourth consecutive record year in the commonwealth contributed to highest-ever number of transplants in U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the federally designated Organ Procurement Organization for most of Virginia, facilitated organ donations from a record 238 donors last year. That makes 2021 the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for donors. This contributed to a national milestone as U.S. organ transplants topped 40,000 for the first time in our nation's history.

As a result of these efforts, 539 lives were saved in 2021 through the recovery and transplantation of 607 organs within LifeNet Health's service area, which also includes three counties in the panhandle of West Virginia. Some patients received multiple organs.

"Every donor is a hero who gives others a second chance at life, and we are proud to be part of each person's story and to support their families through this journey," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "Our focus is on honoring each gift and continuing to spread the word about the importance of donation."

LifeNet Health's effort to save more lives through donation has led to a 58 percent increase in the number of donors over the past five years. The number of transplanted organs has increased by 28 percent over the same period.

Successful transplants require the navigation of complex logistics and medical protocols. The record number of donors in 2021 reflects the strong partnerships between LifeNet Health and the hospitals and transplant centers throughout Virginia. Together, they persevered through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic to honor each donor's final decision to provide life to others.

"We work hand in hand with our hospital and transplant center partners," said Todd Hubler, LifeNet Health Vice President and Organ Procurement Organization Executive Director. "Their commitment to supporting donation is essential, and working together, we are saving hundreds of lives every year."

LifeNet Health works continuously with our community partners to increase support for donation. We launched the One Hero campaign to address the critical need for African American organ donors. Learn more at lifenethealth.org/onehero.

There are more than 106,000 men, women and children in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant. Every 9 minutes, another patient is added to the national list, with the need for kidney transplants being the most severe.

In Virginia, there are more than 2,500 people on the transplant list, and 87% of those patients are waiting for a kidney.

One donor can help save the lives of nine people with organ donation and restore health for more than 150 people through tissue donation. With 17 people dying every day because the organ they need is not available in time, more registered donors are needed.

Sign up as a donor at the DMV, or go to RegisterMe.org to learn more and register.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine. LifeNet Health is committed to honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

