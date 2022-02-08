Parry Labs Appoints Mark Shepardson as Chief Technology Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Parry Labs LLC., a defense technology company, officially announced that it has hired Mark Shepardson as its Chief Technology Officer. Shepardson joins Parry Labs from Palantir, where he acted as Director of Capture Strategy for their Federal Business. Shepardson brings with him an extensive background in disruptive software and computing architectures, digital transformation, and a broad understanding of the challenges facing the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community today.

Prior to Palantir, Shepardson acted as Senior Director of Agile/DevSecOps Enterprise Strategy at Northrop Grumman Corporation. During his tenure, Shepardson acted as Mission Systems Chief Software Architect and Director of Mission Architectures for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). As a leader in architectural development and software/firmware initiatives, he has excelled in the assessment and development of innovative, technological approaches to enable critical missions using advanced, emerging technologies.

"We are proud to announce our appointment of Mark Shepardson as Parry Labs' Chief Technology Officer," said Chief Executive Officer John Parkes. "Shepardson has decades of experience leading teams towards excellence in digital and open systems architecture for U.S. Department of Defense. He will be a great asset to Parry Labs, as we continue investing in technology that changes the way our customers approach digital systems integration and advanced cloud computing at the edge."

"Parry Labs is a leader in delivering software-defined hardware-enabled products to enable critical National missions with the Stellar Relay™ and J/GEMMI product lines. I am thrilled to be joining Parry Labs and working with the team to bring the next generation of digital system integration technology," said newly selected Chief Technology Officer Mark Shepardson.

Shepardson's initiatives have been deployed in edge environments on aircraft, ships, spacecraft, ground vehicles, and on cloud platforms. He has received formal commendations in a public memorandum by Under Secretary of Defense Intelligence for directing a major acquisition policy change. Shepardson holds a Masters in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University and Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Minnesota.

About Parry Labs LLC.

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense and commercial aerospace companies. Parry Labs is the creator of Stellar Relay, a cloud computing architecture for military platforms across Air, Ground, and Sea. Parry Labs' technology-based system integration approach creates new paradigms for deploying software, maintaining security and and open architecture, while delivering a suite of end-user capabilities for autonomy, artificial intelligence, and software defined networking. Parry Labs has offices in Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas. For more information about Parry Labs, visit: www.parrylabs.com.

