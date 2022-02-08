Stuart McGuigan to Deliver Keynote Address at the Spark Executive Forum

STATELINE, Nev., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spark Executive Forum is pleased to announce that Stuart McGuigan, Former CIO at the US Department of State and Johnson & Johnson, will serve as the opening keynote speaker during the two-day event taking place April 20-21 in Napa, California.

In his keynote, McGuigan will discuss how organizations can focus on creating business value while balancing corporate culture, risk, technology, and innovation priorities. McGuigan is an industry thought leader having previously served as Global CIO of Johnson & Johnson, CVS Caremark and Liberty Mutual, along with his most recent experience at the US Department of State. During his term, he led several transformational initiatives including the US Department of State's journey during the COVID-19 crisis.

Yates Ltd, sole sponsor of the Spark Executive Forum, is a leading consulting firm that helps clients develop strategic partnerships that enable new business models, drive innovation, create savings, and deliver transformational outcomes. Yates created the Spark Executive Forum to provide senior leaders with a private, non-commercial venue for collaboration and idea exchange on relevant issues, opportunities and trends impacting their business. Founded in 2018, Spark has become a premier event for C-level executives, attracting participation from some of the most influential and prominent leaders in the business and technology leadership community.

"The meaning of business value varies across organizations, but understanding the specific goals and drivers for each organization is crucial for success. The recent global changes we are experiencing have made this focus more critical, but in some ways - more elusive," said Charlotte Yates, Founder of the Spark Executive Forum and CEO of Yates Ltd. "Stuart is a visionary leader and has valuable insights to address this topic head on, and provide crucial guidance on how C-suite executives can navigate the opportunity in front of them. We're thrilled to have him keynote our April Spark session."

