Twelve Hightower Advisors Named to Forbes' America's Best Women Wealth Advisors 'Best-in-State' List

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Hightower advisors have been named to Forbes' "America's Best Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list, which ranks the top female advisors in the nation who collectively manage more than $1.9 trillion in assets.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower) (PRNewswire)

The Hightower advisors honored by Forbes this year are:

Pamela Abraham of Hightower Fort Myers in Fort Myers, Fla.

Barbara Archer of High Tower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis in St. Louis, Mo.

Ruth Berger of RJ Wealth Management in New York City . N.Y.

Melissa Duffy of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME

Deborah Feldman of Leonetti & Associates in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Leah Jones of Hightower Bethesda in Bethesda, MD

Michelle Kuzma Kempf of VWG Wealth Management in Vienna, Va.

Alev Lewis of Acacia Wealth Advisors in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Andrea Lustig of Fischer Stralem Advisors in New York, N.Y.

Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group in Deerfield, Ill.

Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory in Birmingham, Ala.

Gibson Wilkes of White Pine Wealth Management in Falmouth, ME

"I want to congratulate each and every one of these extraordinary women for this well-deserved honor," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We've always made inclusivity a cornerstone of our firm, and we're thrilled to see so many experienced and successful female advisors being recognized for their contributions to the wealth management industry."

The Forbes ranking of "Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State" list was developed by SHOOK Research, based on an algorithm of qualitative data, provided through surveys and interviews. With a minimum of seven years of experience, advisors are evaluated according to best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records, as well as quantitative data such as revenue trends and assets under management.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-women-advisors/#6f5b2bdd6b20.

In 2021, Hightower had eight female advisors named to Forbes' "America's Best Women Wealth Advisors" list.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hightower