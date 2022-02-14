China Telecom and Huawei Jointly Complete the Verification of a 200G+ Ultra Large-Capacity and Long-haul Transmission System

WUHAN, China, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom and Huawei have jointly completed the lab verification of a 200G+ large-capacity transmission system. It is set to provide key technical support for the construction of a next-generation long-haul, large-capacity transmission system.

With the rapid development of the Internet Data Center (IDC), Industry Digitalization, and Cloud services, transmission traffic increases by more than 30% every year. Against this backdrop, it is critical to improve transmission speed, capacity, latency, stability, and reliability. Unlike application in submarine cable systems, it is even more challenging to deploy 200G+ long-haul, large-capacity transmission backbone on a large scale while lowering the cost for terrestrial cable systems.

To address these challenges, Huawei provides an innovative E2E optical-electrical solution based on Flexgrid Blade OXC. It features Super 200G+ based on channel-matched shaping (CMS), special pluggable erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs) with ultra-wide gain spectrum, Super C+L band ready Raman amplifiers, and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) supporting flexible slicing and ultra-low filter penalty.

Together with transmission experts from China Telecom, Huawei has recently verified the feasibility of 1:1 replication of the commercial deployment on a live network in a lab, and finally, Super 200G+ transmission over 3600 km without electrical regeneration has been achieved. The solution doubles the single-fiber capacity to 16Tbps, which can evolve to 32Tbps in the future.

"The verification project proves the performance of Huawei's Super 200G+ E2E optical-electrical solution in ultra-long haul and extremely harsh conditions," Victor Zhou, President of Huawei's Transmission Network Domain, said. "This solution doubles the transmission capacity without compromising the distance, continuously reducing the per-bit cost for operators."

